News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 12, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Keeping up with Halifax’s changing city scape 

The sky’s the limit now that the municipality’s centre plan package A has been approved. Here’s where you can keep up with the changes.

By
city-dev.png

The Coast is rounding up the buildings and projects so you can know about them before they're towering over your backyard.

Ben's Bakery redevelopment
An eight-storey plus a penthouse mixed-use building with apartments and street-front businesses, townhouses and a six-storey Berkeley assisted-living residence are planned for the 10,000-square-metre lot between Quinpool Road, Pepperell, Preston and Shirley Streets. Previously home to Ben's Bakery, Danny Chedrawe's Westwood Developments also plans for a landscaped, publically-accessible pedestrian walkway, while highlighting the inclusion of balconies, increased vegetation and inner and outer community green spaces for residents. Since the development's first introduction in 2016, commentary surrounding the build has remained positive. However, some neighbours cite concern over traffic congestion and parking, while others expressed fear that the design and scale of the overall proposal is not sensitive to the neighbourhood's character and context. Finalized concepts to come. —Isabel Buckmaster

Check out thecoast.ca every week for an updated list.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. “Do not let Palestinians’ lives become only numbers”   (Voice of the City)
  2. Less than a quarter of candidates vying for a seat on Halifax regional council have been women   (City)
  3. Take a look at HFX Wanderers FC's new kits for the 2020 season   (City)
  4. Halifax regional council’s new rules for sidewalk obstruction hope to curb hassle for pedestrians   (City)
  5. Defending Indigenous sovereignty from Wet’suwet’en Territory to Mi’kma’ki   (Environment)
  6. DJ OKAY TK has deleted his Netflix account. Why you should too   (Voice of the City)
  7. The royal flush   (Shoptalk)
  8. To my classmates: I’m sorry   (Voice of the City)
  9. How you can shoot your shot for a seat on Halifax regional council   (City)
  10. Red-light greenlight: Sex work at the brink of legalization   (Justice)

Reality Bites

More »

Homes Halifax

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 42
March 12, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.