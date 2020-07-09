Just roll with it 

LF Bakery's lobster roll hits the spot for lunch on Gottingen Street.

IAN SELIG

A boiled lobster on a plate can be a lot to deal with. There's the shell, the spiky bits and all that melted butter. But eating local lobster is a fantastic way to help Nova Scotia fishers while enjoying some of the very best seafood in the world. What's a conscientious consumer to do? Lean on the lobster roll, that hand-held delicacy served at restaurants all over the province.



Here The Coast offers nine recommendations to get you started, but there's no need to feel limited by this list—really, it's hard to go wrong when you're on a roll.



Acadian Fish and Chips

1990 Hammonds Plains Road, $19

The trip to Hammonds Plains is worth it for this juicy, rich and flavourful treat. The fresh and creamy lobster is mixed with lettuce and served up on a simple bun, because sometimes back to basics is just what you need. Comes with a side of crispy fries.

The Canteen

22 Portland Street, Dartmouth $18

Chef Renée Lavallée's crobster roll is among the top reasons to take the ferry to Dartmouth. A snow crab and lobster mix with truffle aioli and topped with fresh dill, it's also one of the more affordably priced rolls on the list.

Evan's Fresh Seafoods

2 Ochterloney Street, $18/$22 with side

Served a bit differently than a classic lobster roll, this one comes warm, with a toasted local bakery bun and optional side of salad or fries. If you're in the mood for something different, try Evan's lobster poutine.

LF Bakery

2063 Gottingen Street, $13.75

This may be the least expensive lobster roll on the list but don't let that fool you: LF's version comes on a milk bun (similar to brioche) and features mayo, grainy mustard, dill, shallots, celery and greens to add some crunch.

Esquire Restaurant

772 Bedford Highway, $23

Famous for its chowder, Esquire has also pretty much perfected the classic lobster roll, from the toasted bun to the crunch of red onion and celery, right down to the ratio of mayo to lobster. (Bonus: it comes with fries.)

Dave's Lobster

1549 Lower Water Street, $21

click to enlarge JESS EMIN

A waterfront hotspot, this is the best place for an on-the-go roll while you're strolling the boardwalk. Dave's lobster roll variations include the classics, garlic-buttery deliciousness, and even lobster tacos. Go wild.

Bluenose II Restaurant

1824 Hollis Street, $19

A classic and classy lobster roll served up at this seafood-specializing spot. It comes on a toasted, buttered roll with lettuce and green onion and is topped with house cocktail mayo for extra tanginess.

Gahan House

5239 Sackville Street, $23

Narrow down Gahan's hefty menu by going with this old faithful. Served on a brioche bun with celery, chives, basil and lemon, there's no shortage of flavour here—and it comes with a side of seasoned fries.

Boondocks Restaurant

6 Government Wharf Road, Eastern Passage, $23

Nothing says—nay, shouts—Nova Scotia like a lobster roll served on a freshly toasted hotdog bun—and that's exactly what you'll get at Boondocks. No fancy mayo, no new spices, just creamy, mayo-y lobster meat that tastes better than any hotdog ever could.