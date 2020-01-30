Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

January 30, 2020 Music » Feature

Julie Doiron and Mount Eerie’s view from the summit 

The singer-songwriters’ second collaboration reaches new heights.

By

Tags: ,

Related Locations

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Feature

more articles in Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Survey Asks

Should HRM pay for menstrual products in public buildings?

  • Yes
  • No
  • What does menstrual mean?

View Results

The Scene

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 36
January 30, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.