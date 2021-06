Judas Priest coming to Halifax this November The metal music mammoth touches down at the Scotiabank Centre November 2.

f you thought Judas Priest would skip Halifax on its 50th anniversary tour, you've (as it's hit song goes) got another thing comin'. Yep, the metal band that defines early '80s head banging is coming to the Scotiabank Centre November 2, the first newly announced big-ticket show to touch down in Halifax since COVID-19 first arrived. We're jumping, we're crying, we're setting alarms to buy tickets Friday, June 11 at 10am on ticketatlantic.com

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!