blog_banner_560x315_px_1_.jpeg

JPEGMAFIA and Sarah Harmer announce new dates for Fiona-cancelled shows

The rapper will play Halifax December 10, while the singer-songwriter returns to town in January. .

By

When the arrival of Hurricane Fiona caused its own flurry of cancellations, it meant concerts by both up-and-coming MC superstar JPEGMAFIA and singer-songwriter Can-con queen Sarah Harmer had to be cancelled. The former was slated to come to Halifax as headliner for Hopscotch, the largest hip hop festival in eastern Canada. The latter was landing for a string of shows that have been pushed and re-shuffled a handful of times already during the pandemic.

Both, though, have recently announced their updated plans for a Halifax show—a welcome relief to ticket-holders. Over the long weekend, Hopscotch posted on Instagram that JPEGMAFIA will play The Light House Arts Centre on December 10. All original tickets and full festival passes will be honoured for entry. New tickets are also available via eventbrite, costing $43.45.

Harmer, meanwhile, will be bringing her "Are You Gone" tour to Halifax on January 13 and 14. The singer-songwriter will play The Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—and tickets from her postponed March 2022 and September 2022 shows will be honoured. Tickets are also still on sale for Harmer, via Sonic Concerts's site. They're $41 in advance and $46 the day of the show. 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

By Morgan Mullin

The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

Carleton Stone's new album Papercut slices deeper

By Morgan Mullin

Carleton Stone's new album Papercut slices deeper

Nova Scotia Music Week announces Four The Moment tribute

By Morgan Mullin

Nova Scotia Music Week announces Four The Moment tribute

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

By Morgan Mullin

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

Carleton Stone's new album Papercut slices deeper

By Morgan Mullin

Carleton Stone's new album Papercut slices deeper

The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

By Morgan Mullin

The Beaches announces Halifax show for February 24

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group