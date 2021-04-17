Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 17, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

Dartmouth’s John Devlin scored an art hat trick in 2021, showing work in three cities: New York, Berlin and Halifax. CHRISTIANBERST.COM

Dartmouth’s John Devlin scored an art hat trick in 2021, showing work in three cities: New York, Berlin and Halifax. CHRISTIANBERST.COM

John Devlin's second act, from outsider to world star 

The local artist is acclaimed for drawing utopia, but can’t imagine a better city than this one.

By

Tags: , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

NS won’t divert vaccines to Ontario but could help in other ways
Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry
8 ways to support Muslims in Halifax this Ramadan
What happened at Northwood?
COVID-19 and long-term care in Nova Scotia: the timeline
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Survey Asks

Should there be a public inquiry about what happened at Northwood?

  • Yes
  • No
  • The review was enough

View Results

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.