Joel Plaskett Emergency announces February 11 Halifax show

Tickets for the Light House Arts Centre gig are on sale now.

By

Ashtray Rock fans, get ready: Joel Plaskett is reuniting his never-really-broken-up band, Joel Plaskett Emergency, for a rare hometown show slated for February 11, 2023. Held at the Light House Arts Centre, the gig promises to be a mid-winter warmup, with a start time of 8pm.

Plaskett is arguably Dartmouth's most famous export, a singer-songwriter who must, by now, be sick of winning East Coast Music Awards and Canadian Folk Awards. He's also a regular on the Polaris Prize shortlists and has won a Juno—along with international acclaim for the 2007 album Ashtray Rock, which he recorded with the Emergency.

After a few years of solo stuff—including his landmark 2020 quadruple album 44—this show sees Plaskett back on stage with the bandmates he played with while opening for the likes of The Tragically Hip and Paul McCartney.

Tickets for the February Halifax show are on sale now via Sonic Concerts' website. They are $44.45 in advance and $49.57 the day of the show. This is a 19-plus concert. 

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
