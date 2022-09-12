Jody Upshaw is Music Nova Scotia's new artist in residence.
@snairjessiephotography
Jody Upshaw is Music Nova Scotia's new artist in residence.

Jody Upshaw announced as 2022 Music Nova Scotia Artist in Residence

The R&B singer walked home the winner of Friday night's live competition showcase.

By

If 2022 belongs to any of us, it's Jody Upshaw's: The singer-songwriter has been seriously serving this year—and her latest accomplishment, being crowned the 2022 artist in residence at Music Nova Scotia's live competition this past Friday night, shows she's not slowing down anytime soon.

Upshaw has been winning at the fame game since her debut at 11 years old. Her teenage years saw her release her first songs, bouncy and smooth, R&B-pop that brings the best of Carly Rae Jepsen or Black Star Kids to mind. By 2018, she'd be collaborating with the likes of local heavyweights like JRDN and Classified. Fast-forward to January of this year and Upshaw's song "Straight Shooter" was played on the season two premiere of Euphoria. (In between, she took home the African Nova Scotian Music Association's Rising Star award and a handful of ECMA nominations.)
Related
New Music 2018: Jody Upshaw & Shay Pitts

New Music 2018: Jody Upshaw & Shay Pitts: Two best friends, support systems and pop stars in waiting.


"It was just really nice to feel the support from everyone in the city that basically I've ever talked to," Upshaw told The Coast the day after the Euphoria episode aired—a sentiment that surely still holds, since Music Nova Scotia's musician in residence is decided by a blend of judge's deliberation and public votes. As the latest Artist in Residence, Upshaw gets $20,000 in cash and prizes—alongside 12 months of professional assistance to bolster her career.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

By Morgan Mullin

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

Casino Nova Scotia announces The Trews will play New Year's Eve concert

By Morgan Mullin

Casino Nova Scotia announces The Trews will play New Year's Eve concert

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Music Nova Scotia announces new interim executive director
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

After 70 years under Queen Elizabeth, Canada has a new head of state, making this a natural time to question our colonial ties to the Crown. Do you think Canada should abandon the monarchy?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

God save the stream: 7 pieces of pop culture to mark Elizabeth II's passing

By Morgan Mullin

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

By Morgan Mullin

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group