Jimmy Rankin has a Christmas present for you

Hint: It's a concert on November 25 with Jah'Mila.

By

With two months to go until Christmas, Sonic Concerts is marking the occasion by announcing a Jimmy Rankin concert in Halifax on November 25, one month before the big Christian holiday. Called Warming Up For Winter, the show will have plenty of seasonal songs from Rankin's repertoire—his Christmas-themed album Tinsel Town came out in 2012—as well as other tunes from the Nova Scotia music legend.

"Performing a mix of his solo hits, Rankin Family classics, and festive tunes to kick off the holiday season, Rankin promises a fun night, full of songs and stories," says the announcement from Sonic. Tickets are on sale now at $41.50 but go up to $46.50 on show day. (Venue and ticket deets follow.)

Rankin's opener is none other than Halifax's reggae royalty Jah'Mila. Here's a video of her song "Roots Girl" to go with Rankin's rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock" above.

Jimmy Rankin Warming Up For Winter

When: November 25, 2022
Where: Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, 6101 University Avenue
Time: 8pm
Tickets: Available now, starting at $41.50

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast.
