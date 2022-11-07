Jimmy Carr announces Halifax show for May 31, 2023

The British comedian will perform at the Scotiabank Centre.

By

It's the third time English funny guy Jimmy Carr has brought a new stack of material to Canada—and if past tours are anything to go by, it's only a matter of time until his newest show, Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny sells out. Halifax is getting in on the joke, too: It was announced today that Carr will perform at the Scotiabank Centre on May 31, 2023.

One of the biggest-selling comedy acts in the world and a household name in the UK, Carr's penchant for politically incorrect one-liners has landed him endless hosting gigs on BCC programs and sold him 480,000 tickets globally last time he was on tour.

Tickets for the Halifax stop on the Terribly Funny tour go on sale Thursday, November 10 at 10am via Ticket Atlantic's website. They range from $56.50 to $66.50, with a purchase limit of eight per person.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast
