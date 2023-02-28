 Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax August 11 | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Halifax August 11

He's the first-announced act from the new Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

By

Better put in for the vacation day now: Jerry Seinfeld is performing in Halifax on August 11, as part of the new Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. The gig will be held at the Garrison Grounds on Citadel Hill.

The legendary comedian who c0-created the most successful TV comedy ever (that'd be the sitcom Seinfeld) is still nabbing Emmys for his artistic output—and, most importantly, still tearing up crowds with his stand-up.

The Seinfeld announcement also acts as an introduction to the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, which is expanding to several Canadian cities this summer—Halifax included. A mix of outdoor and club shows, it'll have our city in stitches from August 11-13, with more headline acts being announced soon.

Tickets to see Seinfeld go on sale Friday, March 3 and start at $69, via the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival website.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
