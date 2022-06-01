Jenny Berkel brings her magnificent folk to The Bus Stop June 9.

Jenny Berkel is ready to folk up The Bus Stop Theatre

Her June 9 show with Abigail Lapell is a double-dose of singer-songwriter sweetness.

By

When listening to Jenny Berkel’s soft-edged LP, 2022’s These Are The Sounds Left From Leaving, the ripe-fruit taste of melancholy takes hold of your tongue. You’re pre-nostalgic for a heartache that hasn’t happened yet, walking around the rooms of your mind’s house while sunlight streams in.


Written before the pandemic—and before Berkel swapped Toronto, where she’s been a folk scene fixture since the 2010s for Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia—it is a record that plumbs the depths of one’s interior, unearthing airy arrangements that recall The Reminder-era Feist.


When I reach Berkel by phone days before her June 9th Halifax show (happening at The Bus Stop Theatre with fellow folk artist Abigail Lapell), I begin to tell her I’ve mentally filed These Are The Sounds alongside the deeply introspective book Journal of a Solitude. “Do you mean May Sarton?” she asks, our voices overlapping in shared excitement. (Berkel read a copy of the diary that fellow neo-folk fire-starter Jennah Barry lent her a couple years back.) “I like that, I like side-by-side in your mind a lot.” She says the album came from “a really, really insular time”: A move to a new city that saw her having to rebuild a social circle. “I just was really alone, but in what felt like a really positive and productive solitude. I think pretty much every song was written in that apartment by myself.”


In a world of overstimulated too-much-ness, it’s a welcome dose of sparse—a come-down from the constant-caffeine state COVID has left us in. Across 10 tracks, it’s the long exhale you’ve been needing since March 2020.


“I think on all my albums prior to this album, all the songs have a very clear beginning and end and that's great,” Berkel, who counts Joni Mitchell amongst her biggest influences, says. “But I just wanted this album to have some songs, some sonic spaces, that were just feeling— without lyrics.”


See Berkel June 9 at The Bus Stop Theatre (2203 Gottingen Street) with Abigail Lapell at 7pm (details here)—and don’t worry, there’ll still be lots of infectious lyrics to sing along to, too.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

700 Bliss, the buzzy club music duo Pitchfork is obsessed with, plays Halifax Friday June 10

By Morgan Mullin

700 Bliss is an about-to-blow-up band from Philly, playing at EVERYSEEKER Festival Friday.

Serena Ryder announces Halifax concert for December 1

By Morgan Mullin

Serena Ryder announces Halifax concert for December 1

Afroman announces Halifax concert August 25

By Morgan Mullin

Afroman is best known for songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 40ty Fiva".

Here's all the shows we can't wait to see during Symphony Nova Scotia's 2022-2023 season

By Morgan Mullin

Up-and-coming Morgan Toney will bring his blend of Cape Breton roots and traditional Mi’kmaw songs to the Symphony with fellow fiddler Ashley MacIsaac in February.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Everything you need to know about Everyone Every Day

By Kaija Jussinoja

Every One Every Day is offering free workshops for the next four weeks with the goal of bringing neighbours together to learn skills that will improve the community.

Afroman announces Halifax concert August 25

By Morgan Mullin

Afroman is best known for songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 40ty Fiva".

Everything you need to know about the StArt Festival

By Morgan Mullin

MAJE, Yohvn Blvck and Shay Pitts will all perform at the StArt Festival showcase.

Here's your recap of the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards

By Morgan Mullin

Some of the 2022 ABA winners.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group