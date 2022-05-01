Justin Bettman

Jason Mraz adds second Halifax date to August tour

The "I'm Yours" singer will play the Rebecca Cohn July 31 and August 1.

By

Well, Halifax done done Jason Mraz in, you bet he felt it: The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind the smash hit "I'm Yours" has added a second show to his Halifax stop for his Lalalalovesongs tour.

Mraz and opening act Raining Jane will take the Rebecca Cohn stage Sunday July 31 and Monday August 1 at 8pm. Tickets for both shows are on sale now through Sonic Concerts and range from $60.50 - $105.50.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Halifax Jazz Festival announces more acts

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax surprise-hosts famous anti-folk act Crywank on farewell tour

By Morgan Mullin

Crywank has been announcing its farewell plans since 2019.

Halifax's Grand Oasis Festival promises to heat up your summer

By Morgan Mullin

Juno winning duo Neon Dreams will play Grand Oasis on July 1.

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

By Morgan Mullin

Here's every show, actor and director up for a 2022 Screen Nova Scotia award

By Morgan Mullin

The made-in-NS movie Night Blooms has six Screen Nova Scotia nominations, from best actor to best feature.

Did you hear the one about Dartmouth's indie comedy scene?

By Morgan Mullin

Amanda Spriggs (left) and Jon Pickett run The Red Room Riots, a weekly comedy show at The Dart Gallery's new event room.

Halifax Jazz Festival announces more acts

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Jazz Festival announces more acts

Two must-see indie plays are showing in Halifax this May

By Morgan Mullin

Taylor Olson, decorated filmmaker and actor, stars in the Atlantic Canadian premiere of The Aliens, happening at Propeller Brewing May 24-29.

