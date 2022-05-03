Jane's Walk Halifax
On the weekend of May 7 and 8, 17 urban exploration walks will take place around the city.

Jane’s Walk returns to Halifax with 17 events to learn about the city

The free guided walks take place across HRM this weekend, May 7 and 8.

By

Jane Jacobs’ fight to save Greenwich Village in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and her later fight to stop Toronto’s proposed Spadina Expressway, inspired a generation of urbanists. A woman who made waves in the male-dominated field of urban planning, Jacobs sought to protect city blocks from being turned into high-rises, to keep mom 'n' pop shops from being razed to build highways and to keep urban communities affordable. She "wrote eloquently about sidewalks, parks, retail design and self-organization," as New York's Center for the Living City puts it, and "encouraged people to familiarize themselves with the places where they live, work, and play."

After the longtime writer and activist’s death in 2006, Toronto created Jane Jacobs Day in her name, and across the country a series of walks—Jane’s Walks—began in her honour. The Halifax version of Jane’s Walk was put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, but the event returns for 2022: It happens this weekend, Saturday and Sunday May 7 and 8.

“The walks help bring people together, creating strong and resourceful communities, cultivating belonging and encouraging civic leadership,” the Jane’s Walk Halifax website says. The event is actually 17 different free, volunteer-led walks happening around the city, each focused on a different topic or area of HRM.

Saturday features 11 walks. At Birch Cove Saturday morning, for example, a Learn To Bird walk will teach the basics of spotting and recognizing local wildlife. In Dartmouth, local historian David Jones will give a history lesson during a walk around Lake Banook.

Journalist Lezlie Lowe—famed for her writing at The Coast and other outlets—will lead a walk around Needham Park, giving details on local women’s war efforts from her new book The Volunteers. And former MLA Lisa Roberts will lead a walk through the north end while talking about affordable housing.

The event continues with six walks Sunday, including author and illustrator Emma Fitzgerald leading a sketching “walk” at Peace and Friendship Park, with a focus on capturing accessible transportation. Another art-focused walk, this one led by Argyle Fine Art, will take you on a tour of public installations and murals around downtown Halifax.

The downtown walk titled Gay Old Halifax will explore the nightclubs and queer community scene of the ‘70s and ‘80s. And don’t forget the vibrant streets across the harbour: an afternoon walk will put the art in Dartmouth.

There is no advance sign-up required and all walks are free, though some recommend bringing special supplies. View the full list of walks on the Jane’s Walk Halifax website.

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

HRM has a new approach to homelessness (again)

By Victoria Walton

A tent thrown away at Victoria Park in Halifax after police evicted residents in the early morning of August 18, 2021.

8 Mother’s Day events happening in Halifax

By Alyssa Goulart

Yes, every day should be Mother's Day, but Sunday May 8 is particularly special.

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

The 10th annual Halifax Burger Bash 2022 runs April 28-May 7—that's 10 days, because a week is not enough.

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

By Victoria Walton

Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

HRM has a new approach to homelessness (again)

By Victoria Walton

A tent thrown away at Victoria Park in Halifax after police evicted residents in the early morning of August 18, 2021.

8 Mother’s Day events happening in Halifax

By Alyssa Goulart

Yes, every day should be Mother's Day, but Sunday May 8 is particularly special.

Nova Scotia reports deadliest COVID-19 week of its entire pandemic

By Victoria Walton

More people died due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia last week than during the April 2020 mass shooting.

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

The 10th annual Halifax Burger Bash 2022 runs April 28-May 7—that's 10 days, because a week is not enough.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.