Jamie Kronick
Jacob Sampson announced as associate artistic director of 2b Theatre Company

The industry-leading actor and award-winning company combine forces.

Jacob Sampson has long been a change-maker in the world of Halifax theatre, from his crowd-drawing performances at Shakespeare By The Sea to writing, staging and starring in some of the most diverse and necessary plays in recent years. From a sit-up-and-take-note turn in 2b Theatre's 2019 production of playwright Shauntay Grant's The Bridge to his 2018 play Chasing Champions (about an African Nova Scotian boxer that he wrote and performed), Sampson's is the sort of resume that speaks for itself.

Now, though, he'll have another title to add: The associate artistic director of 2b Theatre Company. Probably best known for the play Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story—playwright Hannah Moscovitch's world-touring sensation—2b has been an ambitious and innovative player in Halifax's theatre scene for over two decades.
Fall Arts: Chasing Champions by Ship’s Company Theatre

Fall Arts: Chasing Champions by Ship’s Company Theatre: With his very first play, Jacob Sampson has created a showcase for himself—and Nova Scotia—that just keeps getting bigger.

Jim Codrington and Sophia Walker spill secrets in The Bridge.

The Bridge’s community connections: Shauntay Grant puts the Black Nova Scotian experience on stage this week as playwright of 2b theatre’s latest production.


"The Associate Artistic Director will be a lead artist at 2b, creating new shows, and developing the company’s artistic and outreach programming alongside Artistic Director, Christian Barry," reads a press release, before quoting 2b's executive director, LaMeia Reddick, as saying: "This position was created to support the significant cultural and structural shifts taking place at 2b an in the arts industry. Jacob's contributions to the team will increase our capacity to make a greater impact in our community."

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Did you hear the one about Dartmouth’s indie comedy scene?

By Morgan Mullin

Amanda Spriggs (left) and Jon Pickett run The Red Room Riots, a weekly comedy show at The Dart Gallery's new event room.

Two must-see indie plays are showing in Halifax this May

By Morgan Mullin

Taylor Olson, decorated filmmaker and actor, stars in the Atlantic Canadian premiere of The Aliens, happening at Propeller Brewing May 24-29.

Here's every show, actor and director up for a 2022 Screen Nova Scotia award

By Morgan Mullin

The made-in-NS movie Night Blooms has six Screen Nova Scotia nominations, from best actor to best feature.

Halifax, go Beyond the Van Gogh you know

By Morgan Mullin

Beyond Van Gogh projects work by the famous artist over walls and floors, aiming to immerse show-goers in the paintings.
