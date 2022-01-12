Conway The Machine is coming to Halifax February 22.
HANGMAN PHOTO STUDIO
Conway The Machine is coming to Halifax February 22.

It's time to buckle down on COVID compliance so Conway The Machine can play Halifax in February 2022

The buzziest MC of the decade is coming to The Marquee—as long as we don't screw it up.

By

He's had features from 2 Chainz, Ludacris and Method Man. He signed to Eminem's Shady Records after launching his own label, creating a new scene in Buffalo with the likes of Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and 7xvethegenius. He counts Jay-Z and Kanye West among his fans—and has set the impressively goal of reviving the mafioso stylings of OG New York MCs like Notorious B.I.G. and Raekwon.

His name is Conway The Machine, a rapper so hot he's earned a glowing 7.5 review from Pitchfork. And, Hopscotch Halifax is bringing him to The Marquee next month for an off-season showcase. This is, I cannot  stress enough, a Very Big Deal. The gig—happening February 22—is the sort of event our small city only manages to get a handful of annually, the type of on-the-come-up show that COVID has made even rarer.
Related
A refresher on current COVID restrictions, which will now be in place until Jan 31.

It’s 2022. Do you know what the COVID-19 rules in Nova Scotia are?: No more than 10 people can closely gather together, plus other public health regulations in place until January 31.


If pandemic fatigue has you desperate for something to look forward to—or if you need a reminder why it's worth it to keep complying with COVID guidelines—please, please let this Nice Thing be it.
Related
Live shows are full of invisible threads that weave into the vital fabric of life. SUBMITTED

I miss everything about live music: The big things like the thrill of a band starting an encore, but also the many little things.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Halifax announces lineup for virtual NYE concert

By Victoria Walton

Clockwise: Terra Spencer (photo Mark Davidson), DJ OK TK (photo via Facebook), DJ Cloverdale (photo via Facebook), Neon Dreams (file photo)

Record review: Halifax band No, It’s Fine. delivers a golden Promise

By Morgan Mullin

No, It’s Fine. is Chris Wilson, Cailen Pygott, Tori Cameron and KT Lamond.

UPDATED: Wylin' in a winter wonderland

By Morgan Mullin

Jenn Grant's new holiday album Forever On Christmas Eve is full of classic tunes and a new original track that proves slow jams and holiday hits can overlap.

Cluttered comes home

By Morgan Mullin

Cluttered took home the award for Loud Recording of the Year at last week's Nova Scotia Music Week awards.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Three weird things to watch online in 2022—since you’ve already streamed everything else during COVID

By Morgan Mullin

You watched almost the entire internet over the last two COVID years, so now it's time for the deepest cuts.

Nocturne opens call for curator-in-residence; announces 2022 dates

By Morgan Mullin

Nocturne opens call for curator-in-residence; announces 2022 dates

Record review: Halifax band No, It’s Fine. delivers a golden Promise

By Morgan Mullin

No, It’s Fine. is Chris Wilson, Cailen Pygott, Tori Cameron and KT Lamond.

How to spend New Year's Eve 2022? Stay home.

By Morgan Mullin

Ideal NYE plans, much?

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.