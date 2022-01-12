It's time to buckle down on COVID compliance so Conway The Machine can play Halifax in February 2022

His name is Conway The Machine, a rapper so hot he's earned a glowing 7.5 review from Pitchfork. And, Hopscotch Halifax is bringing him to The Marquee next month for an off-season showcase. This is, I cannot stress enough, a Very Big Deal. The gig—happening February 22—is the sort of event our small city only manages to get a handful of annually, the type of on-the-come-up show that COVID has made even rarer.
If pandemic fatigue has you desperate for something to look forward to—or if you need a reminder why it's worth it to keep complying with COVID guidelines—please, please let this Nice Thing be it.