It’s lights, camera action for FIN Atlantic Film Festival 2021

The FIN Atlantic International Film Festival is back, running from Thursday to Thursday, September 16-23, so get ready to subsist on popcorn and plot lines as the region’s biggest celebration of cinema does its glorious thing. This year, there will be flicks screening at Cineplex Park Lane (5657 Spring Garden Road) alongside special, ticketed gala presentations at the Spring Garden spot. Even better? FIN has kept its online streaming option, so you can also take part in the fun from home with access to all of the festival’s Atlantic Canadian titles.



Streamed movies have individual rental prices available, or you can purchase a digital festival pass and give your Netflix the week off. Each streaming ticket purchased generates an email with a viewing URL, and you’ll have 24 hours to watch a film from the time it’s purchased online to finish watching it. (Planning on going in-person? Individual tickets or passes are both options for you, too, available at the online box office.)

Stay tuned for our daily movie picks for the fest’s duration and more movie-lovin’ coverage here at The Coast.