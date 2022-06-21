Josh Pereira
Cheap, satisfying and infinitely versatile, there’s a good reason that the humble hot dog holds a place of honour at so many summer cookouts.

It‘s time to throw a Halifax hot dog party

This summer’s hottest BBQ item is also the most budget-friendly.

By

Every year around this time, I start to crave a hot dog. For me, the perfect dog is the classic all-beef frankfurter, grilled to a blistery brown and black mottle, topped with yellow mustard and relish, and served on a soft, sweet bun. Along with drinks on patios, games of bocce in the park and lazy days at the beach, it’s one of those simple summer pleasures that I look forward to all year long.

I’m far from the only one afflicted by this seasonal desire, it turns out. Last August, Alison Roman, cookbook author and host of the YouTube cooking show Home Movies, outed herself as a major hot dog fan with a full episode dedicated to throwing herself a hot dog-themed birthday party. Naturally, I was delighted to discover the concept of the hot dog party, which is as simple and appealing as the dish itself: assemble a bunch of hot dogs, a few tasty sides and all of your favourite toppings, fire up the grill and let your guests build the dogs of their dreams.

“Even if you just add mustard and serve with a glass of cold beer or seltzer, it’s very difficult not to experience a lift when dinner’s a dog,” wrote Sam Sifton in a recent edition of the New York Times’ popular Cooking newsletter. “Griddle them crisp, toast the buns and serve with whatever toppings or condiments spark joy,” he continues, suggesting chopped pickles, jalapeños, spicy coleslaw and pico de gallo as favourite toppings among his recipe tester peers.

Cheap, satisfying and infinitely versatile, there’s a good reason that the humble hot dog holds a place of honour at so many summer cookouts–hot dog-themed or not. Not only is it relatively foolproof to prepare and assemble, but the hot dog (or veggie dog or sausage) also lends itself to a wide array of interpretations, from the classic trinity of ketchup-mustard-relish to more avant-garde creations involving everything from chilli and cheddar cheese to shredded nori and sweet mayo. For further inspiration and pro tips, I consulted some of Halifax’s most qualified experts for their essential toppings and sides.

click to enlarge Side Hustle did a dashi dog for Burger Bash one year, loading on dashi aioli, katsu BBQ sauce, nori, bonito and green onions for the wiener win. - SUBMITTED
Submitted
Side Hustle did a dashi dog for Burger Bash one year, loading on dashi aioli, katsu BBQ sauce, nori, bonito and green onions for the wiener win.

Kathy Jollimore, Side Hustle Snack Bar
“We all grew up having hot dogs as kids any time there was a school carnival or anything like that, so I think people love hot dogs because they’re nostalgic,” says Jollimore, who recently featured a Szechuan-inspired dog topped with spicy dan dan sauce at her Dartmouth eatery. Outside the restaurant, however, she prefers to keep things simpler. “My husband is from Montreal so my favourite is the classic Montreal steamy,” she says. “Steamed bun, steamed hot dog, mustard, relish and no ketchup.” On the side? “Chips and dip, a green salad, and roasted potato salad with maple balsamic dressing, fresh basil and parmesan,” Jollimore says.
21 Portland Street, @sidehustlesnackbar

Crystal Kelbrat, Brothers Meats
While it may be best known for the pepperoni, this third-generation Polish deli makes a mean sausage, too. For your next cookout, owner Crystal Kelbrat recommends house-smoked Oktoberfest or Knackwurst, which come pre-cooked but still grill up nicely. “Oktoberfest mustard, honey mustard or hot mustard, depending on what you like, and sauerkraut,” Kelbrat says of the best way to dress Brothers’ links. “If we’re having a barbecue we’ll also have bigos, a Polish stew with cabbage, tomatoes and smoked pork, and cucumber salad with lots of dill and sour cream.”
2665 Agricola Street, @brothersmeats

Frédéric Tandy, Ratinaud
The French may have invented cassoulet, but come summer they love a barbecued sausage as much as anyone, says Tandy, who makes half a dozen varieties of fresh sausages at his north end charcuterie. For an authentic French take on the hot dog party, he suggests a selection of Toulouse, merguez and fennel sausages grilled and served with mustard (dijon, of course), ketchup and confit peppers and onions. “In the summer we do that a lot, with a salad on the side and grilled vegetables like zucchini, tomatoes and eggplant, just to keep things light.”
2157 Gottingen Street, @ratinaudhfx

Claire Parusch, Peggy’s Dogs
“It’s one of life’s simple pleasures, isn’t it?” says Parusch, the owner of Peggy’s Dogs, a seasonal hot dog cart on the Peggys Cove waterfront. “There’s just something so nice about sitting outside in the sunshine and eating a hot dog by the sea.” Parusch’s selection of all-beef franks, sausages and veggie dogs are popular with the cruise ship crowd, who dress them in a selection of toppings including BBQ sauce, hot sauce and pickled banana peppers. The limitations of cooking on a cart prevent her from experimenting too much, Parusch says, but she’d love to serve a chilli and cheese dog, as well as more exotic flavour combinations like a Greek-style dog topped with tomatoes, olives and feta cheese, or a Thai creation with sweet and spicy mango salad.
Lobster Lane, Peggys Cove, 902-482-0941

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

More from Hot Summer Guide

Pedal your way through summer on these bike trails

By Alyssa Goulart

All sorts of riders enjoy biking trails around Halifax.

How to get out on the water in Halifax

By Team Coast

How to get out on the water in Halifax

David Sedaris has some travel tips for you

By Jeremy Freed

"If you see somebody with a neck pillow," David Seders says, "that's somebody who doesn’t travel."

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Tanks and the Bangas, the Grammy nominated New Orleans jazz/groove group that's having a moment, will play at Halifax Jazz Festival this July.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

Everything you need to know about Ribfest 2022

By Alyssa Goulart

2019 Ribfest at the Halifax Harbour Waterfront.

Everything you need to know about Every One Every Day

By Kaija Jussinoja

Every One Every Day is offering free workshops for the next four weeks with the goal of bringing neighbours together to learn skills that will improve the community.
More »
More Hot Summer Guide »
All Guides »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Jazz Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Tanks and the Bangas, the Grammy nominated New Orleans jazz/groove group that's having a moment, will play at Halifax Jazz Festival this July.

Everything you need to know about Ribfest 2022

By Alyssa Goulart

2019 Ribfest at the Halifax Harbour Waterfront.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Halifax Pride Festival

Everything you need to know about Every One Every Day

By Kaija Jussinoja

Every One Every Day is offering free workshops for the next four weeks with the goal of bringing neighbours together to learn skills that will improve the community.

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group