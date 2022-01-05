NS Communications
Premier Tim Houston during Wednesday's COVID briefing.

In-person school delayed a week, isolation requirements shortened

Dr. Robert Strang said the isolation changes will alleviate pressure on the workforce.

By

In-person schooling in Nova Scotia has been delayed another week, with kids studying online until Jan 17. Premier Tim Houston said the decision weighs heavily on him, as any disruption to in-person class harms children.


“They're the safest at school, it’s sad but it’s true. The reality for many children in the province, particularly as we move to the depths of winter, school is the place where they are most warm,” Houston said during Wednesday’s COVID briefing. Schools are also where some students need to be to access food.


“It’s heartbreaking and it’s a terrible reflection on our society but we can’t ignore it,” Houston said. The province also recognizes that socialization from the classroom is critical for kids' development, he said.


The extra week of kids staying home is expected to give the province time to have HEPA air filtration units delivered and installed in the over 70 schools that rely on passive ventilation. Passive ventilation, as opposed to active, means relying on opening windows to allow for adequate airflow. Proper ventilation can decrease the spread of airborne viruses like COVID.


Houston says he’s hopeful most classrooms that need them will have these filters by the new Jan 17 in-person start date, but cautioned that there are some concerns regarding supply chain delays. The province will also make three-ply masks available for all students and teachers in time for next week. Teachers are currently in schools for professional development ahead of the kids’ return.


“Our goal is to provide more comfort and confidence to staff and students as we continue to live with COVID,” education minister Becky Druhan said in a statement.

click to enlarge Shortened isolation requirements will "present some increased risk of COVID, but given that we’re seeing mostly relatively mild illness, I feel that’s an acceptable risk that will help minimize the overall impacts the wave is having on people, families, and almost every sector of business and our economy,” Dr. Robert Strang said. - NS COMMUNICATIONS
NS Communications
Shortened isolation requirements will "present some increased risk of COVID, but given that we’re seeing mostly relatively mild illness, I feel that’s an acceptable risk that will help minimize the overall impacts the wave is having on people, families, and almost every sector of business and our economy,” Dr. Robert Strang said.

The province also shortened isolation requirements for vaccinated Nova Scotians Wednesday from 10 to seven days for most people.


Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the switch is aimed at alleviating some pressure on the workforce impacted by staff shortages.


“It will present some increased risk of COVID, but given that we’re seeing mostly relatively mild illness, I feel that’s an acceptable risk that will help minimize the overall impacts the wave is having on people, families, and almost every sector of business and our economy,” Strang said.

The CDC recently recommended a five-day isolation with testing at the end. Strang says seven days felt more cautious. 


The chief medical officer also said in order to decrease exposure where possible, employers that can conduct business remotely are being asked to do so. Beginning next week, Nova Scotia’s four-day paid sick leave program comes back into effect.


The scaled back accessibility of rapid asymptomatic tests isn’t changing for now. Houston said the province is still waiting on a shipment of “several million” tests that were supposed to arrive before Jan 1. Today the federal government announced that 140 million test kits will be delivered across the country by the end of the month.


There were 842 new cases of COVID reported Wednesday, with nearly 500 of them coming from the central zone. There are 45 people in hospital, five of these patients were admitted before the Omicron wave. Those hospitalized are between 26 and 98 years old, the average patient age is 70.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in COVID-19

Nova Scotia extends current COVID-19 restrictions until January 31

By Morgan Mullin

A refresher on current COVID restrictions, which will now be in place until Jan 31.

Nova Scotia announces new COVID-19 self-isolation policy for omicron

By Morgan Mullin

Nova Scotia announces new COVID-19 self-isolation policy for omicron

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jan 4

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jan&nbsp;4

No new restrictions, 1020 new COVID-19 cases

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Dr. Robert Strang did not give a timeline for when daily case reporting will end in NS, but he’d like to shift away from it in coordination with other provinces.
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jan 4

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jan&nbsp;4

No new restrictions, 1020 new COVID-19 cases

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Dr. Robert Strang did not give a timeline for when daily case reporting will end in NS, but he’d like to shift away from it in coordination with other provinces.

Nova Scotia students will return to classrooms January 10

By Victoria Walton

Education minister Becky Druhan held an update on December 28 alongside chief medical officer of health doctor Robert Strang

Nova Scotia announces new COVID-19 self-isolation policy for omicron

By Morgan Mullin

Nova Scotia announces new COVID-19 self-isolation policy for omicron

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.