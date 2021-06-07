Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 07, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

gus.jpg

In memory of the Chip Bowl at Gus’ Pub 

Did we really all used to share a communal bowl of Party Mix before the show?

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

On Pride, the library and Irreversible Damage done
Here's every Nova Scotian up for an award at this Sunday's Junos
How we eat our food is just as important as the food itself
All hands on decks
6 event picks including the must-see plays at STAGES Theatre Festival
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Music

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. On Pride, the library and Irreversible Damage done   (Cultural Festivals)
  2. Here's every Nova Scotian up for an award at this Sunday's Junos   (Music)
  3. Buying in with Gary Beals   (Arts + Culture)
  4. Rose Cousins is dancing on her own   (Music)
  5. Stop making Indigenous voices calendar dependant   (Arts + Culture)
  6. Judas Priest coming to Halifax this November   (Music)
  7. Lie With Me   (Arts + Culture)
  8. Hey You Goofs!   (Comics)
  9. 4 movies we can't wait to watch at the Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival   (Arts + Culture)
  10. Matthew Amyotte remembered as inspirational teacher and friend   (Arts + Culture)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.