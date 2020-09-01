In all but two of HRM's business units, women are underrepresented among top-earners 

click to enlarge Caora McKenna

A

The point of the sunshine list is to increase transparency within HRM and its work—and it becomes especially relevant when budget time comes around and council lays out its priorities for the coming years. During that process, councillors hear from business-unit bosses that the majority of their budgets go towards compensation. The sunshine list tells us just who is getting the most of those compensation dollars.



"If the cut-off to be on Halifax Regional Municipality's sunshine is $100,000, that group would include something like the top 7 percent of earners," says Forntin, adding that according to Statistics Canada, of Halifax's top 5 percent of salary earners, only 26 to 30 percent were women.



Indigenous women working full-time, all year earn an average of 35 percent less than non-Indigenous men, earning 65 cents to the dollar.

Racialized women working full-time, all year earn an average of 33 percent less than non-racialized men, earning 67 cents to the dollar.

Newcomer women working full-time, all year earn an average of 29 percent less than non-newcomer men, earning 71 cents to the dollar.

And, according to the 2012 Canadian Survey on Disability, women with a disability in Canada working full- and part-time earn approximately 54 cents to the dollar when compared to the earnings on non-disabled men, equaling a pay gap of around 46 percent.



HRM's sunshine list (and most human-data in Canada) lacks any information about race, which makes it impossible to track its numbers against the national averages, but if the percent of female high-earners checks out, it's not a stretch to assume the same persists within HRM for Indigenous women, Black women, women of colour and women living with disabilities.





F orntin says given the "higher proportion of male-dominated occupations in the Municipality, such as law enforcement and public utilities," the 20 percent figure "is very believable and comparable to the experience of women throughout the country."



Regardless of the fact that it's in line with the rest of Canada, HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray says "we recognize the gap in terms of female representation in many of our business units and it is a priority of the municipality to improve on this issue."



In 12 of HRM's 14 business units—not just the male-dominated fire and police—women were underrepresented in top-earning positions when compared to their representation in the whole business unit.



Like HRM's Legal, Municipal Clerk and External Affairs business unit: Women make up more than two-thirds of the employees, but only 35 percent of the top-earning employees.





Caora McKenna

click to enlarge Caora McKenna

click to enlarge Men on Halifax's sunshine list earn, on average $30,000 more than the women on the list.





Spray says as far as concrete programs to improve equity in hiring go, an employment equity program and hiring and community engagement strategy will launch in 2021. She says they'll "focus on engaging with local communities and partners to foster and encourage inclusivity, accessibility and transparency around employment," and "help establish talent pipelines, promote job opportunities, influence our processes and promote the municipality as an employer of choice."



There's hope that the



Spray also says the CAO's review of hiring is near completion, with a new policy—the Fair Hiring Policy—coming in the next several months, plus continued work on the Employment Equity program.



With all of this, says Spray, the "focus continues to be on increasing representation of women and other designated groups within the municipality’s workforce and to identify and eliminate barriers that prevent women /designated groups from accessing jobs, promotion and training."



With all those programs, perhaps there's hope HRM can improve gender parity among top earners by a bit more than a couple percent each year in the future—by hiring and promoting more women for leadership positions. At the least, there's hope that more than two non-men get Spray says as far as concrete programs to improve equity in hiring go, an employment equity program and hiring and community engagement strategy will launch in 2021. She says they'll "focus on engaging with local communities and partners to foster and encourage inclusivity, accessibility and transparency around employment," and "help establish talent pipelines, promote job opportunities, influence our processes and promote the municipality as an employer of choice."There's hope that the newly-formed Women's Advisory Committee will be able to bring new perspectives on the importance of understanding the role gender plays in policy to new projects at HRM. It joins the ranks of the accessibility advisory committee and the youth advisory committee, which exist to make up for the lack of those perspectives on council—which currently has as many women as it does men named Steve (two).Spray also says the CAO's review of hiring is near completion, with a new policy—the Fair Hiring Policy—coming in the next several months, plus continued work on the Employment Equity program.With all of this, says Spray, the "focus continues to be on increasing representation of women and other designated groups within the municipality’s workforce and to identify and eliminate barriers that prevent women /designated groups from accessing jobs, promotion and training."With all those programs, perhaps there's hope HRM can improve gender parity among top earners by a bit more than a couple percent each year in the future—by hiring and promoting more women for leadership positions. At the least, there's hope that more than two non-men get elected to regional council this October