 Immerse yourself in French language and francophone culture: Alliance Française Halifax | Paid Content | Education | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
PAID CONTENT

Immerse yourself in French language and francophone culture: Alliance Française Halifax

Community events and classroom settings offer ample opportunity for fine-tuning your French skills.

Content by

click to enlarge Immerse yourself in French language and francophone culture: Alliance Française Halifax
When you're in the Hydrostone Market, say bonjour to Alliance Française at 5509 Young Street.

Celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, Alliance Française Halifax has been a staple in the area since 1903 and has shown the community that it is never too early (or too late) to start learning a language.

The Alliance Française Halifax mission is to promote the French language through classes aimed at different audiences and individuals of all ages. This includes programs for those in a professional setting looking to advance their career through French, or for someone with conversational goals looking to be proficient in the language when traveling to Paris, Quebec or elsewhere in the wide world of the Francophonie. No matter where you find yourself in your language journey, the teachers at Alliance Française can meet you at all stages.

click to enlarge Immerse yourself in French language and francophone culture: Alliance Française Halifax
For language instruction, Alliance Française goes beyond textbook learning and dives into activities based on interaction and engaging in French.

For parents looking to introduce their children to French at a young age, there is weekend play-based programming rooted in games, song and dance for ages 3-8 and even a new family-friendly puppetry program for ages 0-6. As for those in need of more structure, Alliance Française accommodates a classroom-like setting that goes beyond textbook learning and dives into activities based on communication, interaction and engaging in French. The ultimate goal can be to take the DELF exam, a diploma that is valid for life and recognized internationally. Alliance Française Halifax is an official examination centre and provides various means of preparation alongside its structured classes.

Students come to Alliance Française from all walks of life and are welcomed with empathy and understanding by the highly qualified staff and teachers. The instructors create a safe learning environment where students are free to make errors, learn from them and feel comfortable in the process. These teachers not only dedicate themselves to their students but also ensure that the highest quality is achieved through regular training.

click to enlarge Immerse yourself in French language and francophone culture: Alliance Française Halifax
Michelle Doucette Photography
Cultural activities like movie nights and food and wine discovery help Alliance Française emphasize how alive and well French is within our community.

Learning French is about more than absorbing the language itself; it’s about immersing yourself in the francophone culture. Another objective at Alliance Française is to bring people together to speak French and share in the longstanding heritage. Through cultural activities like movie and trivia nights or food and wine discovery, Alliance Française emphasizes how alive and well French is within our community. Many of the free social gatherings are done in partnership with other organizations like the Halifax Central Library’s Speak-Dating events, where folks can go on seven-minute platonic “dates” to have multiple conversations in French. These events are incredibly beneficial for those who may be too shy to improve their French in a classroom setting, but who want to be in a friendly, relaxed environment to grow these skills.

There is a community behind the French language right here in Halifax and it’s waiting for you to join in on the fun. Whether you’re looking to learn or grow your French to connect with your family heritage, to advance your career or impress your friends with your newfound skills, Alliance Française can accompany you on your journey, no matter which stage you’re at.

This content has been developed and paid for by Alliance Française without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Latest in Education

Dal’s new hockey arena is nearly $15 million over budget

By Kaija Jussinoja

Dal’s new hockey arena is nearly $15 million over budget

Why Dalhousie’s teaching assistants, part-time instructors, markers and demonstrators are on strike

By Kaija Jussinoja

Why Dalhousie’s teaching assistants, part-time instructors, markers and demonstrators are on strike

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

By Kyle Shaw

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

How Halifax’s post-secondary institutions are dealing with COVID this fall

By Alyssa Goulart

How Halifax’s post-secondary institutions are dealing with COVID this fall
More »
More Education
All News + Opinion

C19 Need to Know

Poll

The Academy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, March 12. Why will you tune into the Oscars?

The Academy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, March 12. Why will you tune into the Oscars?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

Marvel comics meets Shakespearean tragedy in Halifax Harbour this week

By Martin Bauman

Marvel comics meets Shakespearean tragedy in Halifax Harbour this week

Here's what happened at HRM council's March 7 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Here's what happened at HRM council's March 7 meeting

Finding community in cold water

By Jenn Lee

Finding community in cold water (2)

It’s almost Halifax budget playoff time, baby!

By Matt Stickland

It’s almost Halifax budget playoff time, baby!

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group