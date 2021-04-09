ICYMI: The week in local music and TV releases 

Dali Van Gogh’s new video “Past Crimes”

Halifax hard rock heavyweight Dali Van Gogh is back with a new single it describes as an “anti love song” that boasts a Tchaikovsky-inspired keyboard line. Get to headbangin’ by watching the video now.

Jupiter’s Legacy official trailer

While the newest superhero-stuffed series won’t be available to watch until early May, you can satiate yourself for two minutes and 42 seconds as you get your first glimpse of the world wherein the children of the first generation of superheroes need to continue their parent’s good work. Oh, and who are the junior supes up against? Well, one supervillain to keep an eye for is Baryon, a character played by the Halifax-born actor Chase Tang. Peep the preview here.

Farm Crimes season two

True crime on the range: CBC recently debuted a second season of its Canada Screen Award-nominated show Farm Crimes, which delves into agricultural heists like stolen eels or–in one Nova Scotia-set episode–a rash of lobster robberies. Stream the bingeable whodunits for free on CBC Gem.

Kye Clayton’s single “RUNAWAY”

The fresh prince of Uniacke Square is one of the city’s most prolific music makers–thank goodness for our ears, and yours. Now, the rapper–who counts J Cole, G Herbo and Travis Scott as some of his biggest influences–is back again with late March’s single “RUNAWAY.” Stream it here.