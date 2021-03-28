ICYMI: The week in local book, theatre and music releases 

Christy Ann Conlin’s The Speed of Mercy

The prolific Nova Scotia author’s newly released novel promises prose that’ll jolt you out of winter hibernation–while delivering the salt water-sprayed scenery Conlin fans know and love. Described by her publisher as “capturing the unbearable cost of childhood betrayal and what happens when history is suppressed, our past is forgotten–yet finding the truth can change the future,” the story shreds your preconceptions about older women and reminds you of mercy’s power. More deets on the book are available here.

Hannah Moscovitch’s Post-Democracy coming to streaming

Halifax’s most decorated playwright (you know her from co-writing the international smash Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story and for winning six Drama Desk awards) is back with a new piece of theatre. A digital performance of Prairie Theatre Exchange’s world premiere of Moscovitch’s new play, Post-Democracy, means you can witness the play’s debut while you shelter in place (even though PTE’s stage is in Winnipeg). “It took me 12 years or so to finish this freaking play. Then the pandemic so it's gone direct-to-video!” Moscovitch tweeted in announcing the project. Showing from April 8 to 25, we advise getting your tickets now because they will sell out fast. More deets and tix here.

Bloody Hell’s new video and single “When You’re Gone”

After winning Loud Recording of the Year for its self-titled debut at Nova Scotia Music Week, Bloody Hell has kept busy by making audiences exclaim just that. An advance single of the band’s upcoming sophomore effort–called “When You’re Gone”–dropped this week and it reminds us of why Bloody Hell rules in the first place: It’s full of thrashing guitar, an early-punk vibe and scream-along vocals. Watch the nightmare-fuel, dollhouse-y clip here.

Susan Borgersen’s While The Kettle Boils

While The Kettle Boils reminds us art is everywhere, ready to consume anytime–so keep it in your purse or pocket for reading at the bus stop and while waiting for your coffee. More deets here.

21 Black Futures on CBC Gem

Obsidian Theatre–Canada’s hallmark Black theatre company–has built 21 alternatives to our problematic world with this series of filmed monodramas, which were released to CBC Gem earlier this month (and feature scripts by Halifax theatre luminaries Shauntay Grant and Jacob Sampson). A Black woman working a typical shift sending racists to White Supremacist Island; a Black elder ensuring their language doesn’t die when they do by teaching it to youngsters via ASL; a world where calling the cops isn’t the only option: These are a sampling of the plotlines that await in each 10-minute-ish missive. Stream them all now for free via CBC Gem.