ICYMI: The week in local book and music releases 

JRDN’s new video for “Missing Us”

One of Halifax’s biggest R&B exports, the Juno-winning JRDN served up a new music video yesterday, to remind us how dexterous and deft his range is. The slow jam is what Ne-Yo wishes every song he ever made could be, and you can vibe along to the video below:

P'tit Belliveau’s .​.​. chante Baptiste

Here’s the thing about the newest album from Baie Sainte-Marie’s P’tit Belliveau: Your ears haven’t had this much fun since Radio Radio was at its peak. The comparison doesn’t just hold because both acts are Acadian, though. A wacky, ‘80s-indebted aesthetic wafts from both–but where Radio Radio was trying to give Chiac a hip hop makeover, P’tit Belliveau is more interested in playing with the paint palette of alt-country, covering songs of cult crooner/fellow Baie Sainte-Marie legend Baptiste Comeau. The result? An auditory equivalent to a neon sunset, heavy with DIY energy. Listen now on bandcamp.

Postdata’s Twin Flames

The side project of Wintersleep fronter Paul Murphy, listening to Postdata has always felt like listening to a lost Wintersleep outtake–but please, don’t construe that for a bad thing. Murphy’s voice is a constant, unwavering call in these tumultuous times and we’re happy to bask in his quiet, consistent excellence. Produced by Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Perfume Genius, Portishead) and featuring Frightened Rabbit’s Andy Monaghan spinning soft webs of guitar and synth (along with Murphy’s Wintersleep bandmate Tim D'Eon), Twin Flames is the exact second helping you’ve been craving ever since Wintersleep’s The Great Detachment left its fingerprints on your eardrums. Stream it on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Sue Goyette’s Solstice 2020: an archive

Last December, when the days felt long and the nights were vast, when everything felt like A Lot and we were all just trying to keep going, Halifax’s poet laureate Sue Goyette gave an incredible gift to the city: Every day in December from the 1st to the winter solstice/shortest day of the year of the 21st, she lit a candle in our hearts by sharing a daily poem in The Coast–an advent calendar to carry the city through to the sun’s return. As she told me by phone back then, when she called to ask if we’d be willing to publish her daily missives, “If I need this, I bet other people need this.” She was right–and now, you can buy the poems in book form, thanks to Goyette’s new paperback. Before you rush off to your local bookseller, though, you can catch up on her December poems here.

Fungus’s Sanguine

The band Team Coast has been obsessed with for three years is finally dropping its debut LP this Saturday, and we cannot wait to dive into the his ‘n’ hers vocals, greasy grunge stylings and streaks of bluesy rock that make Fungus’s sound so goddamn contagious you’ll be humming along for days. While the band’s LP release show at Gus’ Pub is sold out, nothing is stopping you from listening to its current catalogue on Bandcamp as you await the LP’s digital release.

What local art came out this week that you're excited about? Email us at arts@thecoast.ca to share.