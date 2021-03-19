Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 19, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

JRDN’s new video for his recent single “Missing Us” is making us nostalgic for dance floors and the time of night when a slow jam is the only answer. MATT BARNES

JRDN’s new video for his recent single “Missing Us” is making us nostalgic for dance floors and the time of night when a slow jam is the only answer. MATT BARNES

ICYMI: The week in local book and music releases 

From Sue Goyette’s poetry to a new video from JRDN, here are 5 hot launches.

By

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 18-24
Iain Rankin and Andy Fillmore among Nova Scotia politicians who are also landlords
Nova Scotia proposes policy for police gear disposal
Are you a house-hunting millennial? Better sharpen your pencil
The Dish: Meatballs are the hero at Rinaldo’s
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.