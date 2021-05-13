News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 13, 2021 News + Opinion » Opinion

Live shows are full of invisible threads that weave into the vital fabric of life. IAN SELIG

Live shows are full of invisible threads that weave into the vital fabric of life. IAN SELIG

I miss everything about live music 

The big things like the thrill of a band starting an encore, but also the many little things.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Backlog bewilderment
ICU patients start getting moved to free up beds
5 examples of Halifax cheug
Tracking all of Nova Scotia’s COVID deaths
Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 9-15)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Opinion

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 13   (COVID-19)
  2. Backlog bewilderment   (COVID-19)
  3. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tue, May 11   (COVID-19)
  4. Tracking all of Nova Scotia’s COVID deaths   (COVID-19)
  5. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wed, May 12   (COVID-19)
  6. ICU patients start getting moved to free up beds   (COVID-19)
  7. Strang’s flip-flop on AstraZeneca   (COVID-19)
  8. There are ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of COVID-19 exposure sites in HRM   (COVID-19)
  9. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 9-15)   (COVID-19)
  10. 4,000 cases, 3 waves, 1 chart   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.