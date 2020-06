I Hear You: a medical drama that listens 

T

he world doesn’t need another medical drama. If you’re looking for life-or-death plot lines and heroes (or hunks) in scrubs, you’ve been long-satiated thanks toand even the likes of. Good thing, then, that the web series Halifax-based filmmakers Amy Trefry and Koumbie have created falls so far outside its genre, a new one is almost needed., a 10-part show now available online at ihearyouseries.com , is “a non-conforming, feminist medical drama,” explains Trefry. “It was driven more by a need for society to talk about this.”The 10-minute (ish) episodes chronicle what Trefry calls “the quiet side of medicine, where gender-oppressed people are dying because they are not being heard or listened to and their pain is not being recognized—and the medical system doesn't have the tools, expertise or resources to help them.” (Bad news if you were only in it for the gore—but good news for the rest of us, who like to watch human stories unfold like crumpled paper onscreen.)Plots range from a woman’s panic attack during a pelvic exam to a trans woman’s first UTI to a non-binary person's decade-long attempt to get tubal ligation . Based on composites of true stories, Trefry says the series was borne out of "the personal connection to the idea [that] there is a massive gap and gender bias in the medical system—and there is this huge demographic of gender-oppressed folks, that includes women and non-binary people, who are not being heard in that medical community."The takeaway? You're not the only one who's left the doctor's office feeling like they didn't hear a word you said—a truth that multiplies for anyone who's not a white, cisgender male. (As Trefry adds, "Who can do that with a 15-minute time slot?")Simply put, Trefry says she and her co-creator “knew we weren’t alone, but we felt very alone and we felt very silenced.”The system is sick, and it will take incremental changes to get better: “I’m very aware of stories on both sides of the gurney," Trefry adds. "That it is not just patients that are struggling to get help but there’s physicians struggling to help their patients as well.”She explains how systemic issues springing from the white, hetero, cis-male-centred reality of medicine mean marginalized groups, trans people and non-men don’t receive adequate care in many ways. (For example: There is a procedure to follow after you get your tonsils out that's common knowledge—you know to eat ice cream—but the post-op care for things like miscarriages aren't as step-by-step, leaving some patients in the lurch if their doctors aren't thoughtful.)