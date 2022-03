Zeta Paul is a Mi’kmaw interdisciplinary artist. She attended the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University, later pursuing a freelance career in illustration, animation, photography and writing. Her inspiration often revolves around memories, nostalgia, intimacy communicated through iconic subject matter,...

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!