I can’t stop thinking about this giant pipe organ 

“No gimmicks here,” says Jonathan Brook, a photoless Facebook user, in the ad for a free pipe organ he posted on Facebook Marketplace Thursday. “Free means free.”

For the record, Mr. Brook, we believe you: How could something this majestical have strings attached? (Hey Siri, do pipe organs actually have literal strings attached to or in them?)

String debate aside, here’s what you need to know: The giant pipe organ from First Baptist Church (located at the corner of Ochterloney Street and Victoria Road, Dartmouth) measures 20 by 35 feet, and the listing includes “the pipes, the cradle framework,the blower, the electronics and the actual keyboard.”

This brass-faced baby looks made to play alongside silent movies (a live performance on the pipe organ used to accompany screenings of silent flicks like the OG Phantom Of The Opera movie)–but it would also be the ultimate flex for some local musician’s next IGTV performance (you’re welcome for the free marketing idea).

Peep the original listing here.