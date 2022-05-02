The Coast
A tent thrown away at Victoria Park in Halifax after police evicted residents in the early morning of August 18, 2021.

HRM has a new approach to homelessness (again)

The city wants to designate specific parks where “camping” is permitted.

By

At Halifax Regional Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, May 3, city representatives will discuss a staff report on housing and homelessness. The report recommends creating designated “overnight sheltering sites” in parks within the municipality and is reportedly part of the city’s changing approach to encampments “based on a reassessment over the last 6 weeks.”

The past six weeks have seen HRM continue to clash with community groups working to prevent homelessness, including Halifax Mutual Aid, which HRM mentions in its newest report. “HMA shelters are not built to the building code and the location of some HMA shelters increases the likelihood of conflict between shelter occupants and neighbours / parks users.”

HRM says in 2021, it received 413 complaint calls about encampments, and so far in 2022 it has received 243. The HRM report also mentions People's Park—officially known as Meagher Park—and a separate council report from April 12 says a “position has been retained for four months to help facilitate the closure of Meagher Park in the short-term.”

Among the criteria for the new designated sites for overnight sheltering is that they can’t be near any of the following: schools, daycares, adult care facilities, active sport fields, dug outs, bleachers, horticultural displays, gardens, cemeteries, environmentally or culturally sensitive areas, blocking a path or right of access, on bridges, docks, wharfs, playgrounds, pools or splash pads.

On top of that, HRM is recommending a maximum of four tents per site. Some sites will be one-night only stays (an individual can set up a tent after 8pm but must remove it by 8am the following morning) and others will be multiple-night stay locations where an individual can leave a tent up all day. The report lists 11 potential one-night only sites and five potential long-term sites.

P.A.D.S. Community Network released a statement in response to the report Monday morning, criticising the city for its lack of input from unhoused residents. “It would be a violation of encampment residents to allow their forced removal to relocate them in a space that they had no opportunity to input into the design of,” says the statement from P.A.D.S.

Council will vote on whether to accept the report’s recommendations during Tuesday's virtual council meeting. Alternatively, council could change the details to set other criteria, or amend the parks bylaw to “permit sheltering anywhere in municipal parks.”

And that’s not the only housing-related news in the city. Last week, the local Catholic Archdiocese applied to keep its 20 emergency shelters open past the original end-of-May close date.

Finally, over on Cogswell Street, the Halifax Modular units are ready for move-in. HRM says 36 of the 38 units already have occupancy permits, and the two accessible units and kitchen were just completed today (Monday, May 2). The province has selected Out of the Cold, the same group that has overseen the Dartmouth modular units since they opened in January, as the service provider.

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering everything from COVID-19 to small business to politics and social justice. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

8 Mother’s Day events happening in Halifax

By Alyssa Goulart

Yes, every day should be Mother's Day, but Sunday May 8 is particularly special.

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

The 10th annual Halifax Burger Bash 2022 runs April 28-May 7—that's 10 days, because a week is not enough.

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

By Victoria Walton

Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.

Halifax is getting a retro roller rink

By Victoria Walton

At the roller dome you can bring your own skates or rent them on site.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Nova Scotia reports deadliest COVID-19 week of its entire pandemic

By Victoria Walton

More people died due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia last week than during the April 2020 mass shooting.

8 Mother’s Day events happening in Halifax

By Alyssa Goulart

Yes, every day should be Mother's Day, but Sunday May 8 is particularly special.

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

By Victoria Walton

Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

The 10th annual Halifax Burger Bash 2022 runs April 28-May 7—that's 10 days, because a week is not enough.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.