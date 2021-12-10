How you can give a helping hand this holiday season

click to enlarge The Coast

“Music has been something to bring a lot of different cultures together in our centre,” says Bethany Tremblay, a program coordinator at the Open Arms Youth Centre located in Uniacke Square. Despite the disparate backgrounds and nationalities of the youth aged 5-17 she works with, “I think the most relatable thing we found is that we all have this love of music—and how making music brings people together,” she says. These youth love music with such a fiery insatiability that, during a discussion in late November about the holiday season, they were wishing for instruments this Christmas.

But these kids aren’t waiting on Santa’s supply chain for instruments to appear: They’re launching their own music program, which has already gained enough traction that Dalhousie’s music department has offered support. If you have an instrument in good condition, gathering dust, or funds that could be used to purchase woodwinds, brass or other additions to the program’s growing chorus—get in touch by contacting Wayne Thompson, the Centre’s major gifts and planned giving representative at wayne.thompson@salvationarmy.ca.





Good Call