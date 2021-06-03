Getting together for meals has always been a special part of life for most Asian cultures. It’s a time where we can come together, forget all our worries and share one of life’s biggest joys. How we eat our food is just as important as the food itself. It can help create an experience that makes eating more enjoyable, and even be a peek into our culture’s history.
To switch between different mannerisms depending on what food you’re eating and who you’re eating with shows great respect and I really wish more people did this. The way white folks eat is not the standard and not everyone should be expected to follow Western rules, especially when we’re eating our own food!
I remember being a teenager going over to my non-Asian friends’ houses and having the most anxiety using a fork and knife at the dinner table. Even to this day, I get a little nervous when I go out to eat and have to remember which fork to use (why are there so many fucking utensils????). My family has always used chopsticks, even when eating salads. It’s not like we didn’t have forks and knives at the house, it’s just that we find chopsticks so much more useful and versatile. And what’s even more useful are your hands.Asian food has been so bastardized by Western culture and it’s time to take that back. No more phorritos, no more ramen burgers. Eat our food the way it was intended. You’ll have a much better experience and make us cringe less.
