How to vote in the federal election on Monday

A driver's license or other government ID is enough on its own, or you can use two pieces of other ID—think power bill, the federal voter information card, a student card—that both show your name and address. And if you don't have any ID at all, you can still vote if you declare "your identity and address in writing," as Elections Canada says, and know someone with ID who can vouch for you at the poll.
For students and others who recently moved to Halifax from another part of Canada, you have to register here. A process that can be done ahead of time online and at the polling station when you go to vote. Just don't forget to bring local ID. For help with your registration status, finding the polling station or really anything else about voting, start with the Elections Canada site.