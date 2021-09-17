A driver's license or other government ID is enough on its own to vote in Canada's 44th federal election

How to vote in the federal election on Monday

Don't forget your ID to vote on September 20, 2021.

By

If you're a Canadian citizen aged 18 or older, you are allowed to vote in the federal election, as long as you can prove your identity and address at the polling station.
Related
The federal election overview for NS

The federal election overview for NS: All 11 local ridings and the candidates who want your vote on September 20.


A driver's license or other government ID is enough on its own, or you can use two pieces of other ID—think power bill, the federal voter information card, a student card—that both show your name and address. And if you don't have any ID at all, you can still vote if you declare "your identity and address in writing," as Elections Canada says, and know someone with ID who can vouch for you at the poll.
Related
Federal leaders (from left) Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul, Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole and Maxime Bernier.

What the federal parties will do in Nova Scotia for housing, health care and more: Compare the Conservative, Green, Liberal, NDP and PPC platforms on 8 issues.


For students and others who recently moved to Halifax from another part of Canada, you have to register here. A process that can be done ahead of time online and at the polling station when you go to vote. Just don't forget to bring local ID. For help with your registration status, finding the polling station or really anything else about voting, start with the Elections Canada site.

Tags

About The Author

Oriol Salvador

Oriol Salvador

Oriol is the social media manager for The Coast. He is a journalist from Barcelona, Spain who has been living in Halifax since July 2019. He is interested in everything, from pop culture, arts and entertainment to politics and social issues. At The Coast, he oversees the social media strategy and the daily newsletter...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Federal Election , Canada Votes

What fighting COVID can teach the world about confronting the climate crisis

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Climate strikers outside of Halifax City Hall in 2019.

What the federal parties will do in Nova Scotia for housing, health care and more

By Victoria Walton

Federal leaders (from left) Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul, Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole and Maxime Bernier.

Jagmeet Singh talks affordable housing and access to voting

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Jagmeet Singh says housing is the top concern he's heard from Canadians on the campaign trail.

Liberals hold on to all four HRM seats in federal election

By Isabel Buckmaster, Victoria Walton and Caora McKenna

Andy Fillmore will keep his federal seat in Ottawa for the Halifax riding.
More »

Latest in City

Surprise second eviction looming for some crisis shelter residents who took city help

By Victoria Walton

Rachelle Sauvé writes a letter to the city on behalf of people with no safe place to sleep Wednesday night.

Halifax candidates join online climate debate tonight

By Oriol Salvador

Leaders of the Liberal, New Democratic and Green parties participate in the debate. Conservative candidate declined ‘due to a scheduling conflict.’

City approves massive Robie Street developments

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Preliminary site plan of The Promenade, a 28-storey and 29-storey building at the block of Carlton, College and Robie Streets, from the HRM development report.

Petition calls for a full investigation of police actions during the shelter siege

By Oriol Salvador

The petition lists several concerns, including reports of “some police officers removing name tags” during the shelter siege at the old Halifax Memorial Library on August 18.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Did you vote in advance polls for the 2021 federal election?

View Results

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep 16

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep&nbsp;16

What fighting COVID can teach the world about confronting the climate crisis

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Climate strikers outside of Halifax City Hall in 2019.

The federal election overview for NS

By Lyndsay Armstrong

The federal election overview for NS

Proof of vaccine policy comes with mixed messages

By Victoria Walton and Lyndsay Armstrong

Doctor Robert Strang says he’s not forcing anyone to get a vaccine, but you may lose some privileges if you don’t.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.