News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 17, 2021 News + Opinion » City

The virtual Coast cover for the week of April 23, 2020. AZIZA ASAT

The virtual Coast cover for the week of April 23, 2020. AZIZA ASAT

How to tune in to the Portapique memorial service livestream 

A tribute in honour of the 22 victims happens Sunday, April 18 at 3pm.

By

Tags: , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

NS won’t divert vaccines to Ontario but could help in other ways
Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry
COVID-19 and long-term care in Nova Scotia: the timeline
Remembering Northwood’s COVID-19 dead
7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from April 8-14
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Survey Asks

Should there be a public inquiry about what happened at Northwood?

  • Yes
  • No
  • The review was enough

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. What happened at Northwood?   (COVID-19)
  2. NS won’t divert vaccines to Ontario but could help in other ways   (COVID-19)
  3. Remembering Northwood’s COVID-19 dead   (COVID-19)
  4. 8 ways to support Muslims in Halifax this Ramadan   (City)
  5. Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry   (COVID-19)
  6. 7 new cases for a record 46 active cases Monday, April 12   (COVID-19)
  7. COVID-19 and long-term care in Nova Scotia: the timeline   (COVID-19)
  8. 5 new cases and the active caseload drops Sunday, April 11   (COVID-19)
  9. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  10. Halifax researchers are working on three new COVID-19 vaccines, and they need help   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.