How to tune in to Nova Scotia’s virtual vigil 

click to enlarge A virtual Coast cover for the week of April 23, 2020.

Aziza Asat

The broadcast is expected to last up to three hours and includes appearances from celebrities, politicians and musicians.

A vigil to honour the 22 killed in this weekend's mass-killings in Colchester county will take place online beginning Friday, April 24, at 7pm Atlantic Time, allowing Nova Scotians to recognize their grief together.It will be hosted by the Colchester- Supporting our Communities Facebook group . A link will also be available through YouTube.The website heartcolchester.ca is also providing a list of local and national media that are providing streaming and coverage of the event.“As public gatherings are prohibited in this already surreal and stressful time, we are looking for help to keep this as safe as possible,” says Cees van den Hoek, one of the organizers, in a post.