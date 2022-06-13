How to travel more this year with Aeroplan (without changing your everyday life)

The spontaneous jetsetter’s life once felt out of reach for the average person, but the cost of everyday life doesn’t have to hold you back from travel anymore, not with Aeroplan.
Aeroplan has bridged the gap between the seemingly impossible and turned those someday plans into tomorrow’s actual adventures with Air Canada — without compromising your daily-dos. In fact, those everyday purchases will help make your travel plans a reality.
Taking a ride with Uber to the airport? You’ll get points for that. Ordering eligible takeout with UberEats? More points. Needing that morning pick-me-up from Starbucks? They’re an Aeroplan partner, too. Plus, with over 200 retailers available via the Aeroplan eStore, they’re guaranteed to have your favourites so you’ll earn points for every dollar that you would have spent anyway.
If that travel itch just won’t quit, you can get on the road faster with an Aeroplan credit card. Not only will you be earning points on every purchase, you can rack up points twice by using your Aeroplan credit card on the Aeroplan eStore or on eligible spend with partners. That means getting to your dream trip that much sooner.
Earning is just one step towards the goal; now, for finally using those points! Aeroplan is built around the way that people actually travel, so you can use your points where it matters most for you, at any step of your journey. Redeeming is easy and flexible: you can cover your entire trip with points (yes, even the airport fees), your hotel bookings, car rentals, or Air Canada Vacation Packages.
Start turning those dreamed trips into reality, because there are over 1300 destinations waiting for you through the world’s most globally connected airline loyalty program.tweet this
Don’t have enough points to book that dream trip yet? Don’t worry! You can cover your trip with a mix of points and cash or pool your points with up to 7 other family members to reach your travel goals sooner.
Want to upgrade your trip rather than redeem it for a flight? Use Aeroplan points for cabin class upgrades on Air Canada flights, in-flight Wi-Fi, and lounge access. Plus, if you have an Aeroplan credit card, you’ll often get better redemption value on flights so you’ll spend less points to book the same trip.
Let this be the year you #TravelMoreTravelBetter. Aeroplan helps you take that trip you otherwise wouldn’t be able to, or upgrade it to make it better (without having to compromise your daily life). So go ahead, start turning those dreamed trips into reality, because you can reach incredible destinations on every continent with the world’s most globally connected airline loyalty program.Read more at Aeroplan. This content has been developed and paid for by Aeroplan without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.