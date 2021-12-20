How to spend New Year's Eve 2022? Stay home.

It's the responsible thing to do as we manoeuvre Omicron's arrival—and if that doesn't convince you to shelter in place, the fact that most bars, restaurants and clubs are closing down until at least December 27 (with TBD reopening plans), hopefully will.
Halifax Grand Parade's annual free NYE concert is going to be broadcast live on Youtube and Eastlink, with a lineup of to-be-announced acts taking the stage. Watching that, while eating chips in my finest sweatpants, will be how I ring in 2022: Ending the year the same way I spent it.