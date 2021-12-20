Stock
Ideal NYE plans, much?

How to spend New Year's Eve 2022? Stay home.

Usher in the new year from the couch crevice you've spent the last 21 months sitting in.

By

Go ahead and call me a pessimist. I'm choosing to see it as pragmatism: As case numbers continue to reach record highs here in Nova Scotia, I've put my New Year's Eve plans—the most overhyped night out of the year—on ice (which I won't have to worry about slipping on in heels, since I'll be home in slippers).

It's the responsible thing to do as we manoeuvre Omicron's arrival—and if that doesn't convince you to shelter in place, the fact that most bars, restaurants and clubs are closing down until at least December 27 (with TBD reopening plans), hopefully will.

Halifax Grand Parade's annual free NYE concert is going to be broadcast live on Youtube and Eastlink, with a lineup of to-be-announced acts taking the stage. Watching that, while eating chips in my finest sweatpants, will be how I ring in 2022: Ending the year the same way I spent it. 

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
