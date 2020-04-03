click to enlarge Local food, glorious local food, is still available.

Whether you’re a Saturday regular at one of the city’s farmers’ markets or a local veggie ingenue, there are a lot of options coming online when it comes to Nova Scotia produce. Recently the provincial government announced it was providing $30,000 to Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia to help various markets make the transition to online ordering, pick-up locations and eventually home delivery. It’s a move that should help the farmers and please their growing number of customers.

According to FMNS, “2020 was slated to be the biggest year ever” for the province’s markets, at least until COVID-19 laid waste to everybody’s plans. Working through the switch to online shopping, not to mention the general economic slowdown, may cause market sales to slump. But with closed borders putting more attention on supply chains and the wisdom of sending spinach from California to Cole Harbour, watch for 2020 to be the most important year ever for locally produced food. Ever wanted to get one of those weekly “community supported agriculture” boxes, except you worried about having the time to cook all those fresh veggies? Time is now on your side.

The Halifax Brewery Market, located in Brewery Square at 1496 Lower Water Street, is the Halifax market designated to receive the virtual-shopping funding, and promises to be online soon. In the meantime, it recently opened the offline Neighbourhood Goods store featuring produce and products from lots of regular market vendors, including what we all want—bread—from five local bakeries: @goldislandbakery, @artofslowfood, @thetwocrumpeteers, @toa_bakery and @boulangerielavendeenne. The store is currently open Monday through Friday, 10am-2pm, but you should check the market’s Instagram feed to make sure the opening times haven’t changed.

There are plenty of other options for transitioning your coronavirus shut-in vibe to a Saturday market vibe—mildly hung-over, sunglasses on, in your best sweats. Here are more favourite markets, vendors and mini-markets with online shopping. And with more popping up all the time, we hope this will never be the complete list.

Alderney Landing Farmers’ Market

These farmers have it going on—lots to choose from at the online store including local meats, greens, beer, hand sanitizer made by Steinhart Distilleries, baked goods and even chocolate Easter treats. Offering pick-up and delivery options.

alderneylandingonlinemarket.com

Elmridge Farm

Seaport Market staple Elmridge Farm is offering multiple ways to serve customers. Vegetables, eggs, frozen squash, rhubarb and preserves are all available for online ordering for home delivery (charges depend on where you live in the HRM but range from $6.90 to $18.40), or pick up at the Halifax Forum parking lot (corner of Windsor and Young Streets) either Wednesday or Saturday, minimum $25 order.

elmridgefarm.com/shop

Getaway Farmers and Butchers

All your meat needs. Getaway is offering online ordering and pick-up at the Seaport Market (1209 Marginal Road). They will load your meat order right into your trunk.

getawayfarm.ca

Norbert’s Good Food

Norbert’s Good Food “self-contained” storefront is open Saturdays at the Seaport Farmers’ Market. You are also able to order a local food box which can also be picked up on Saturdays. To get on the list to purchase a box, text your email to 902-790-3301.

facebook.com/norbertsgoodfood

Noggins Corner Farm & Taproot Farm Organic

If you’re looking for your dried-apple hit and other veggies from Taproot, there is home delivery available in HRM ($15 delivery charge). The Taproot CSA is also available for new members for a weekly fruit and vegetable box. Go to their site and choose the Farm Shop menu item for options.

taprootfarms.ca

River View Herbs

The beloved, 12-months-a-year herb grower has partnered with Maritime Gourmet Mushrooms, Roma Cheese and Swooping Swallow Family Farm to create CSA boxes for ordering. Eggs are also available. Orders need to be in by Friday at 8pm, and can be picked up Saturday at the Barrington Street Superstore parking lot (1075 Barrington Street) from 11am to noon, and 12:30-1pm at Sunnyside Mall in Bedford (1595 Bedford Highway).

instagram.com/riverviewherbs.ns