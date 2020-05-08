How to quench your thirst in a COVID-19 world 

click to enlarge
Garrison's Stay the Blazes home ale embodies the spirit of how coronavirus has changed the way we drink.
garrisonbrewing.com
Sick of waiting in long lines wrapped around the NSLC to pick up some wobbly-pops and maybe that banana liqueur that's always on sale? We've got you.
From cider to craft beer to mixed drinks, Nova Scotian producers have stepped up their game to offer curbside pickup, delivery, and special deals to get you through the pandemic.
Check out some local places that are offering a wide variety of boozy bevvies you don’t even have to leave your house for.
Craft Beer
Garrison Brewing
-
A disposable growler full of Tall Ship amber ale.
-
Garrison
started of self-isolation right with their Stay the Blazes Home blonde ale, only available for delivery. The brewery has also added ‘one-way’ growlers in disposable jugs, since COVID-19 has eliminated anything reusable. Garrison has four delivery “zones” in HRM with free shipping for orders between $50 and $65 depending on your zone. Garrison is also selling beer and cider for pick up at their Seaport Market location and new-ish Oxford Taproom. Order here
.
2 Crows
is offering free home delivery on orders of $50 or more within HRM. Order by 10 am for same-day delivery. They will also ship for free to other parts of Nova Scotia for orders of $75 or more, sending out new orders every Monday. And if you want to head out to their brewery on Brunswick Street they’re offering curbside pickup, just use code 'TAPROOMPICKUP' and they'll have it ready within about an hour. View site
.
Cider
Sourwood Cider
just opened last year, but is working hard to stay open through the pandemic by offering free delivery on orders of over $60 with the code ‘APOCALYPSE’. They deliver four days a week and their storefront on Cornwallis St. is open six days a week for pickup of tall cans of cider and 750ml bottles. View site.
Dartmouth's Lake City Cider
is offering free delivery with a six product minimum, and same-day delivery within HRM if you order before 1 pm, as well as a ‘cider window’ at their Portland St. store They have four-packs of their classic District 5 cider, or a variety of 750ml bottles. Right now Lake City also has a limited edition snakebite–a mix of beer and cider–using Spindrift Killick Session Lager, Lake City Cider Darkside Dry, and house-fermented black currant wine. Order online.
Cocktails
It didn't take a pandemic for The Middle Spoon
to start delivering bottled cocktails to your home, but they've kept it going since COVID-19 hit. It offers temptingly named drinks like Aphrodite’s Weakness and Black Currant Press, and some classics like cosmos, margs, and daiquiris. Throw in a lava cake for dessert while you’re at it, you deserve it. View menu.
-
One of Highwayman's to-go cocktail kits (minus the booze).
-
Keegan McGregor
The taste-of-Spain Highwayman
's doors may be closed, but the classy resto is still doing take-out and including cocktails on its menu. You'll have to buy your own liquor, but they include bitters and other ingredients like citrus, mint, cordial and soda. Cocktail kits come portioned out for four servings for $14, and the menu is updated weekly on Highwayman’s Instagram page
. Bartender Keegan McGregor even publishes drink mixing instructions on his website
.
Hard Liquor
Liquid Assets
-
The airport shop is closed but Liquid Assets is still delivering
-
Liquid Assets
may be best known as ‘the liquor store inside the airport,’ but right now they’ll happily deliver to your door. They do deliveries in HRM three days a week, for a $5 flat fee. With 65 producers across the province, they sell everything from wine, beer and cider, to vodka, rum and gin. This is a one-stop shop if you need to restock the liquor cabinet. They even have hand sanitizer right now from Ironworks Distillery. View site
.
Coldstream Clear
has an online store for its canned beverages, from hard iced
tea to hard lemonade and what they’re calling cocktails in a box: DIY kits that include a 750ml bottle of vodka and a 750ml bottle of coconut liqueur, and some mix-ins. There's free delivery on local orders over $100, or pick it up at the distillery in Stewiacke. Oh, and did we mention they have hand sanitizer? View site
.
Wine
Jost Vineyards
may be out of the city, but is delivering for free anywhere in Nova Scotia for a one-case minimum. You can mix-and-match any Jost, Gaspereau or Mercator Vineyard wines, with discounts on select varieties. Or if you’re up for a scenic springtime drive, also they’re offering same-day drive-thru pickup at the Malagash and Gaspereau locations. Call ahead to place your order for some Selkie Rose or a few bottles of Tidal Bay. View site
.
Avondale Sky Winery
-
How we all feel when our wine is empty
-
Avondale Sky
isn’t open to the public right now, but it's offering free delivery in the Annapolis Valley and within a 25 km radius of Halifax for orders of $50 or more, according to their site. Its stall at the Seaport Market is also offering pick-up, so grab a bottle of their new 2019 Tidal Bay vintage. Order by 6pm for same-day delivery. Shop online
.
A Bit of Everything
The NSLC doesn’t deliver, but Halifax Liquor Delivery
might be the next best thing. Fill out its online order form
, their staff will pick up what you want (no cannabis though) up at the liquor store and bring it right to your doorstep. The company is not affiliated with the NSLC so it does charge a $5 to $15 delivery fee, depending on where you live. You can pay by e-transfer or cash at the door. Just remember to have your ID ready!