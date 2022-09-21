How to prepare for Hurricane Fiona

It’s time to crack open the first storm chips of the season. Hurricane Fiona is heading toward Nova Scotia, and it’s expected to bring heavy rain and powerful, hurricane-force winds and storm surges to the province. Environment Canada says the storm will be “potentially severe” for Atlantic Canada, and there’s a chance we’ll lose power and experience flooding. According to the most recent forecasts, we’ll start seeing impacts from Fiona on Friday night as the storm transforms from a hurricane to a strong post-tropical storm, and the rain and wind will continue through Saturday. Right now, central and eastern Nova Scotia are expected to be hit the hardest.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Jason Mew of the province’s Emergency Management Office urged Nova Scotians to get ready. “This is going to be a significant storm,” he said, “now’s the time to make those preparations.”

Here’s what you need to do to prepare for Hurricane Fiona’s arrival:

Stock up enough food, water and medication for 72 hours. If you need some inspiration for what to buy, check out our hurricane grocery list.

Secure any backyard and patio furniture, trash cans, hanging plants and anything else outdoors that the wind could carry away.

Secure gates, doors and windows.

Charge your phone and other devices.

Fill any vehicles with gas and park them away from trees.

Make sure you have flashlights, and batteries for those flashlights, on hand.

Take some cash out at the bank—if power goes out, so do credit card machines.

Mew adds to start preparing today, so you won’t have to brave the elements to get to the store later. “Also, just remember to check on your neighbours and help where possible,” he says.

The hurricane forecast will “firm up” over the next day or two, so people are encouraged to keep an eye on the latest predictions. For more information, visit HRM’s hurricane preparedness page and Environment Canada’s hurricane page.