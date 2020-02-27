Lifestyle
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 27, 2020 Lifestyle » Savage Love

Spit and polish 

How to overcome your turn-offs. Plus: Getting over your ex, one sexual experience at a time.

By

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Savage Love

more articles in Lifestyle »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Dan Savage

Survey Asks

What should Halifax do about Aribnb?

  • Limit the number of listings one person can have
  • Charge a per-night fee that funds affordable housing
  • Limit Aribnbs to actual home-sharing only
  • Set a cap for percentage of a neighbourhood that can have Airbnbs
  • Leave it be and let the market sort itself out

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Confess a sexual secret that you've never told anyone else   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  2. Make do with what you don’t have, Aquarius   (Free Will Astrology)
  3. Atlantic School of Theology: Being Ready to Accept the Call   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. Prone to failure   (Savage Love)
  5. Acadia University's Community Development program: Nurturing Ideas That Bring Impact   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  6. Dalhousie University's Master of Resource and Environmental Management program: Come As You Are   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  7. Soulmates don't have to be romantic partners   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  8. Six beaches worth the drive   (Hot Summer Guide)
  9. Take it slow with Lilo the sloth   (Hot Summer Guide)
  10. Where people have sex outdoors all over Halifax   (Sex + Dating Guide)

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 40
February 27, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.