How to mark Remembrance Day 2022 in Halifax

I f you're looking for somewhere to commemorate Remembrance Day (which, for the record, is Friday, Nov 11), you're not short on options. Here's the deets on where to attend a service near you:



Remembrance Day Service at Grand Parade

After a pandemic pause, the (arguably) biggest memorial of November 11 has returned to Grand Parade (located at 1770 Barrington Street). It begins at 10:30am at the park's war memorial.



Remembrance Day Ceremony at Point Pleasant Park

This ceremony is held at the park's Sailors Memorial (which can be found along Sailor's Memorial Way, the path that snakes the waterfront of the park). It begins at 10:50am.



Remembrance Day at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

Free admission to the Citadel between 10am and 2pm lines up with the 11am memorial held at the fortified structure.



Remembrance Day Ceremony at Sullivan's Pond

Dartmouth's Sullivan's Pond is host to a 10:30am ceremony.



Hammonds Plains Remembrance Day Ceremony

Held at the Hammonds Plains Cenotaph (located at the c orner of Hammonds Plains Road and Crestfield Drive), this ceremony begins at 10:45am.



Bedford Remembrance Day Ceremony

Located at the Fish Hatchery Park on the Bedford Highway (near where the Highway meets Union Street), this service begins at 10:45am.



Sackville Remembrance Day Ceremony

Lower Sackville's service for November 11 is held at 10:30am. The location? The Sackville Cenotaph, located on Memory Lane.

