Sailors Monument, Point Pleasant Park on Remembrance Day 2006
HRM
Sailors Monument, Point Pleasant Park on Remembrance Day 2006

How to mark Remembrance Day 2022 in Halifax

A list of ceremonies around HRM.

By

If you're looking for somewhere to commemorate Remembrance Day (which, for the record, is Friday, Nov 11), you're not short on options. Here's the deets on where to attend a service near you:

Remembrance Day Service at Grand Parade
After a pandemic pause, the (arguably) biggest memorial of November 11 has returned to Grand Parade (located at 1770 Barrington Street). It begins at 10:30am at the park's war memorial.

Remembrance Day Ceremony at Point Pleasant Park
This ceremony is held at the park's Sailors Memorial (which can be found along Sailor's Memorial Way, the path that snakes the waterfront of the park). It begins at 10:50am.

Remembrance Day at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site
Free admission to the Citadel between 10am and 2pm lines up with the 11am memorial held at the fortified structure.

Remembrance Day Ceremony at Sullivan's Pond
Dartmouth's Sullivan's Pond is host to a 10:30am ceremony.

Hammonds Plains Remembrance Day Ceremony
Held at the Hammonds Plains Cenotaph (located at the corner of Hammonds Plains Road and Crestfield Drive), this ceremony begins at 10:45am.

Bedford Remembrance Day Ceremony
Located at the Fish Hatchery Park on the Bedford Highway (near where the Highway meets Union Street), this service begins at 10:45am.

Sackville Remembrance Day Ceremony
Lower Sackville's service for November 11 is held at 10:30am. The location? The Sackville Cenotaph, located on Memory Lane.
  

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Jimmy Carr announces Halifax show for May 31, 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Jimmy Carr announces Halifax show for May 31, 2023

Neptune's newest musical hasn't even hit the stage yet and its run has already been extended

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune's newest musical hasn't even hit the stage yet and its run has already been extended

Sue Goyette's new book Monoculture asks us to value the forest before we lose it

By Morgan Mullin

Sue Goyette's new book Monoculture asks us to value the forest before we lose it

John Mulaney is coming to Halifax on Nov. 4

By Jenn Lee

John Mulaney is coming to Halifax on Nov. 4
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

North Preston R&B sensation Reeny Smith announces Nova Scotian tour

By Morgan Mullin

North Preston R&B sensation Reeny Smith announces Nova Scotian tour

Jimmy Carr announces Halifax show for May 31, 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Jimmy Carr announces Halifax show for May 31, 2023

Here's your 2022 Nova Scotia Music Week recap

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune's newest musical hasn't even hit the stage yet and its run has already been extended

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune's newest musical hasn't even hit the stage yet and its run has already been extended

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group