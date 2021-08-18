The Coast
The city sparked a near-riot on Spring Garden Road Wednesday by sending police to help remove crisis shelters.

How to help Halifax’s housing insecure after the shelter siege

As police and city staff cut apart shelters by chainsaw and threw tents in the garbage, those living in Halifax’s parks need their neighbours to lend a hand.

By

It went quiet, just for a split second, outside the old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library site today. It felt like a collective inhale, a pause in the din of protestors, police, city employees and bystanders. As a city worker lifted a chainsaw to one of the temporary shelters on site, chewing it up with its metal teeth, its roar was all that could be heard. Then the split second ended, and the noise of the shelter’s destruction became the basenote to the tumult.

The lawn at 5381 Spring Garden Road has, over the course of the pandemic, become a site for homes for some displaced Haligonians: Tents and squat wooden structures known as “crisis shelters,” built by volunteer organization Halifax Mutual Aid.

In June, HMA had built 13 shelters across the city, and said it had a waiting list of 20 more people. In July, mayor Mike Savage said “We’re not going to move in and force people out,” and the city’s “goal is to treat people like human beings.” But on this August day, city workers and police worked together to destroy these shelters and forcibly remove their occupants.

On-the-ground reports of mace (including a 10-year-old child being maced by officers) and police in hardback gloves and riot gear have been tweeted by journalists at the scene, many of whom were threatened with arrest by police if they neared the shelters. But the old library isn’t the only community uprooted today. Photos of tents being thrown in the garbage at Peace and Friendship Park (located at the corner of Barrington and South Streets) and of police presence at Horseshoe Park and Geary Street in Dartmouth have also been reported.

Related
City hall picks provincial election day to enforce its rules against camping in public places.

Halifax decides time’s up for crisis shelter residents: Eviction notices taped to tents accompany threats of “forcible evictions” as soon as today.

Related
'We don’t want another Trinity Bellwoods' for Halifax shelters

'We don’t want another Trinity Bellwoods' for Halifax shelters: Toronto sent police to bust up a park camp. How will HRM handle Tuesday’s deadline?

It is, at this time, unclear where those who lived in these crisis shelters and tents are meant to sleep tonight. Reporters on the scene say shelter inhabitants claim no one from the city has contacted them to discuss housing alternatives.

Halifax Pride cancelled its events planned for the rest of the day, pivoting its setup at the Garrison Grounds (near the library at 5425 Sackville Street) from hosting the Rainbow Pride Run to supporting people in the aftermath of the siege on the shelters. “Anyone in need of washrooms, food, first aid, or active listeners,” Pride tweeted, “our site is open to you until 11PM (or later, if needed) tonight.”

As Haligonians learn about their city’s ugly actions today, concern and compassion are spreading. If you’re wondering what you can do, here are a few ways you can help.

Help someone pay their $237.50 “camping in parks without permission” fine

People living in shelters were issued tickets today for “camping in parks without permission” under city By-Law P-600. Halifax Mutual Aid and Abolish Police Halifax have started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of people’s fines. Donate what you can. This fund will also cover bail expenses as needed for community organizers and the housing insecure who were arrested at today’s events.

Let your councillors know what you think

Phone them, email them, tweet them. Your city-level elected officials just gave Halifax Regional Police an extra $2.7 million in April, despite a year of calls to defund the police. Here’s an online directory on how to contact them.

Donate directly to those displaced today

Social media posts indicate that e-transfers are currently being accepted by those the police removed from their homes today, so send any amount to ryan.maclean13@gmail.com or newelljohnny@hotmail.com with the password: housingjustice.

Related
“The only reasonable solution to this crisis is housing for everyone on the streets, now.” THE COAST

Shelters threatened by city hall, supported by citizens: Hundreds rally for “crisis shelters” after city says it will tear the temporary housing down.

Related
“Now that the city has gone back on its word, we can’t trust that anything else will wait ‘til the 13th,” says Halifax Mutual Aid’s Campbell McClintock.

Three crisis shelters taken down four days early by city: HRM says its July 13 deadline wasn’t a promise to leave the shelters alone until then.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Halifax decides time’s up for crisis shelter residents

By Isabel Buckmaster

City hall picks provincial election day to enforce its rules against camping in public places.

New mapping effort pinpoints housing opportunities

By Isabel Buckmaster

Locations already on This should be housing's map include the old Spring Garden library and the Bloomfield Centre on Robie Street.

43 new affordable homes for Halifax from federal cash

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Mayor Savage said the need for crisis shelters underscores the importance of the new funding for affordable housing.

Crisis shelters safe as removal deadline passes

By Isabel Buckmaster

“We’re not going to move in and force people out,” said mayor Mike Savage.
More »

Latest in City

Halifax results and ridings in the 2021 Nova Scotia election

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Election day is here! Come back for Halifax results after polls close at 8pm.

Halifax decides time’s up for crisis shelter residents

By Isabel Buckmaster

City hall picks provincial election day to enforce its rules against camping in public places.

The Halifax paradox of Nova Scotia politics

By Stephen Maher

Without infrastructure investment to help manage growth, for all its current charms Halifax is “going to be a very miserable place to live.”

Halifax Regional Councillors share their biggest concerns for the provincial election

By Isabel Buckmaster

Halifax Regional Councillors share their biggest concerns for the provincial election
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax results and ridings in the 2021 Nova Scotia election

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Election day is here! Come back for Halifax results after polls close at 8pm.

The Halifax paradox of Nova Scotia politics

By Stephen Maher

Without infrastructure investment to help manage growth, for all its current charms Halifax is “going to be a very miserable place to live.”

9 new COVID cases for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Aug 18

By Team Coast

9 new COVID cases for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Aug&nbsp;18

Halifax decides time’s up for crisis shelter residents

By Isabel Buckmaster

City hall picks provincial election day to enforce its rules against camping in public places.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.