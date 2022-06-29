How to get an abortion in Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia you can call the provincial self-referral line 1-833-352-0719 from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday. When calling this number, you can book an appointment or just ask questions. You can also discuss which abortion procedure is right for you.

There are two kinds of abortion: surgical—also called an aspiration procedure or D&C and takes place in a hospital—and medical, which involves taking pills (mifepristone and misoprostol) which you can get a prescription for from a physician or nurse practitioner. You need to be under 9 weeks pregnant to get a prescription for a medical abortion.

There are four hospitals where you can get a surgical abortion in Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia Women’s Choice Clinic in Halifax; South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater; Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville and Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.



For a medical abortion, there are several dozen physicians and nurse practitioners who prescribe the required pills across the province. The self-referral line will connect you with them.

