How to donate to families of the shooting victims 

click to enlarge McNeil announced the Stronger Together Fund on April 22

The Red Cross and the Province of Nova Scotia have created the Stronger Together Fund to provide support to the individuals, families and communities affected by the tragedy of April 18 and 19.Donations can be made online , or by callingand specifying it is for the Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund. Donations are tax-deductible within Canada.“Many people inside and outside of Nova Scotia are reaching out, they want you to know that they’re there for you and they want to help,” said Premier Stephen McNeil at a COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.The Premier said the money raised will go towards both immediate and long-term needs but the details of how the funds will be distributed are not yet available.“While it’s hard to imagine we will ever get through this, we will, and we will do it together, because Nova Scotia is stronger together,” McNeil said.In addition, the RCMP are raising money through their Fallen Officers Fund for the family constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty.A list of GoFundMe accounts for individual families is also available at heartcolchester.ca