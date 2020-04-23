News + Opinion
April 24, 2020 News + Opinion » City

How to donate to families of the shooting victims 

The Red Cross has partnered with the Province of Nova Scotia to support all victims and their families

By
click to enlarge McNeil announced the Stronger Together Fund on April 22 - COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
  • McNeil announced the Stronger Together Fund on April 22
  • Communications Nova Scotia
The Red Cross and the Province of Nova Scotia have created the Stronger Together Fund to provide support to the individuals, families and communities affected by the tragedy of April 18 and 19.

Donations can be made online, or by calling 1-800-418-1111 and specifying it is for the Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund. Donations are tax-deductible within Canada. 

“Many people inside and outside of Nova Scotia are reaching out, they want you to know that they’re there for you and they want to help,” said Premier Stephen McNeil at a COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.

The Premier said the money raised will go towards both immediate and long-term needs but the details of how the funds will be distributed are not yet available.

“While it’s hard to imagine we will ever get through this, we will, and we will do it together, because Nova Scotia is stronger together,” McNeil said.

In addition, the RCMP are raising money through their Fallen Officers Fund for the family constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty.

A list of GoFundMe accounts for individual families is also available at heartcolchester.ca.

The RCMP and any other Canadian police force gets their funding from Canadians' tax dollars. 

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

