How to donate to families of the shooting victims The Red Cross has partnered with the Province of Nova Scotia to support all victims and their families

The RCMP and any other Canadian police force gets their funding from Canadians' tax dollars.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!