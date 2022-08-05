How to celebrate Acadian Day 2022

Q
uinzou 2022—also known as Acadian Day to the anglophones out there—is rapidly approaching. Ever since 1881, Acadians have gathered on August 15 to celebrate their unique culture, heritage and roots. The first party was held in Memramcook, New Brunswick—and while we obviously didn't RSVP, we're confident it was a heck of a live music show, too. In 2022, though, you've got some location options to mark the occasion. Here are the hottest tickets for the holiday:
Halifax's Grand Parade lights up on August 12 from 7-10pm for its Quinzou party, with legendary Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIssac shredding alongside musicians Weldon, Serena Wu, Ca Chante Encore and more. Capping off the free showcase is a kitchen party at Grand Parade. The official after-party, meanwhile, sees DJ Dandi throwing down at The Carleton at 10pm. Organized by Grand Oasis, the show is free, but reserving a ticket
is recommended.
While Moncton's Acadie Rock festival keeps the good times goin' from August 12-20, our recommendation for a day trip to the New Brunswick city would have to be August 15 itself: The free headlining day of the fest sees indie scene star and Polaris Prize shortlister Lisa LeBlanc performing, while buzzy acts like the '70s-sounding Les Deuxluxes and ethereal singer-songwriter Laura Niquay flesh out the undercard. It all goes down at Moncton's Parc Riveran.
The Festival Acadien De Clare is the world's oldest Acadian Festival. Happening in the Nova Scotian seaside village on August 6, it's a great excuse to see the multiple Polaris Prize shortlister P'tit Belliveau—known for his irreverent, honky-tonkin' singer-songwriter style—play a rare hometown gig. Up-and-comer Peanut Butter Sundae is another must-see act on the bill. Held on the quad of the Université Sainte-Anne, tickets are $20 and available via the fest's website
.