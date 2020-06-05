Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 05, 2020 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Feature

How to be a good customer in a post-COVID world 

Get out of the house but stay safe

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in Food + Drink Feature

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nine local, Black-owned restaurants to support now (and always)   (Food + Drink Feature)
  2. June 5 isn’t a magic reopening day for everyone   (Food + Drink Feature)
  3. N.S. alcohol laws mean most bartenders can’t deliver cocktails during COVID   (Food + Drink Feature)
  4. Feed Nova Scotia adds home delivery to its arsenal of tools to fight food insecurity   (Food + Drink Feature)
  5. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  6. It’s fiddlehead season, and they’re in danger of being over-picked   (Food + Drink Feature)
  7. Go big with Franyz Kitchen   (Food + Drink Feature)
  8. EDNA and jane's next door have sold to Andy's East Coast Kitchen   (Food + Drink Feature)
  9. New local butcher and produce market to open in the Hydrostone   (The Feed)
  10. Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers   (Food + Drink Feature)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.