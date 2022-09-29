How to apply for government money after Hurricane Fiona

On Monday, September 26, premier Tim Houston unveiled an assortment of government grants to help those affected by Hurricane Fiona, and the applications for them opened on Thursday. Will getting a $100 cheque two-to-four weeks from now alleviate the misery of several days without electricity? Probably not, but free money is free money—and here’s how to get it.

$100 for spoiled food

Any household that lost power for at least 48 hours can apply for this grant, whether you’re a homeowner or a tenant. You can only get one grant per household and for one address only. You do not need to have insurance to receive this grant. You only need to provide your name, email and address. Apply online here.

$250 for tree removal

If you paid for tree removal from your property, and the tree was damaged because of Hurricane Fiona, you can get a reimbursement of up to $250. You need to submit the receipt(s) from the tree removal service with your application. Apply online here.

If you need help or have questions about the food or tree removal grants, call the Provincial Relief Programs Information Line at 1-888-428-2256.

$150 for those receiving income assistance

If you’re on income assistance, including the Disability Support Program, you will receive the $150 automatically. No need to apply.

$1,000 for those who had to evacuate their homes

If you were ordered to leave your home or can’t return home, you can receive $1,000 from the Canadian Red Cross. You’ll have to register with the organization first, which can be done online or by calling 1-800-863-6582.

$250 added on to the Seniors Care Grant

If you are already receiving the Seniors Care Grant for low-income seniors, or if you apply for it now, you will receive an extra $250 to cover storm repairs. Apply here, and if you need assistance call 902-424-5200.

Up to $200,000 for uninsurable damages

You can receive up to $200,000 to repair or replace uninsurable, essential property such as furniture and appliances. The financial assistance cannot be used for property that is insured, or could be insured in theory. There are separate application forms for individuals, small businesses and non-profits. For help applying for this grant, call 211.

$2,500 for small businesses that had to close

Small business owners can apply for a $2,500 grant if they had to close due to Hurricane Fiona for at least five days. The applications are not open yet for this grant.