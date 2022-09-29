Kaija Jussinoja
A tree fallen on a house on the peninsula, taken on Saturday after Hurricane Fiona made landfall earlier that day.

How to apply for government money after Hurricane Fiona

With Nova Scotia offering financial assistance to help with damages from spoiled food to appliances, here are the grants available and how to get them.

By

On Monday, September 26, premier Tim Houston unveiled an assortment of government grants to help those affected by Hurricane Fiona, and the applications for them opened on Thursday. Will getting a $100 cheque two-to-four weeks from now alleviate the misery of several days without electricity? Probably not, but free money is free money—and here’s how to get it.

$100 for spoiled food

Any household that lost power for at least 48 hours can apply for this grant, whether you’re a homeowner or a tenant. You can only get one grant per household and for one address only. You do not need to have insurance to receive this grant. You only need to provide your name, email and address. Apply online here.

$250 for tree removal

If you paid for tree removal from your property, and the tree was damaged because of Hurricane Fiona, you can get a reimbursement of up to $250. You need to submit the receipt(s) from the tree removal service with your application. Apply online here.

If you need help or have questions about the food or tree removal grants, call the Provincial Relief Programs Information Line at 1-888-428-2256.

$150 for those receiving income assistance

If you’re on income assistance, including the Disability Support Program, you will receive the $150 automatically. No need to apply.

$1,000 for those who had to evacuate their homes

If you were ordered to leave your home or can’t return home, you can receive $1,000 from the Canadian Red Cross. You’ll have to register with the organization first, which can be done online or by calling 1-800-863-6582.

$250 added on to the Seniors Care Grant

If you are already receiving the Seniors Care Grant for low-income seniors, or if you apply for it now, you will receive an extra $250 to cover storm repairs. Apply here, and if you need assistance call 902-424-5200.

Up to $200,000 for uninsurable damages

You can receive up to $200,000 to repair or replace uninsurable, essential property such as furniture and appliances. The financial assistance cannot be used for property that is insured, or could be insured in theory. There are separate application forms for individuals, small businesses and non-profits. For help applying for this grant, call 211.

$2,500 for small businesses that had to close

Small business owners can apply for a $2,500 grant if they had to close due to Hurricane Fiona for at least five days. The applications are not open yet for this grant.

Tags

About The Author

kjussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja

Kaija Jussinoja is a news reporter at The Coast, where she covers the stories that make Halifax the weird and wonderful place we call home. She is originally from North Vancouver, BC and graduated from the University of King’s College in 2022. Jussinoja joined The Coast in May 2022 after interning at The Chronicle...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Hurricane Fiona

What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

By Alyssa Goulart

What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

The past is present on the Juanniversary

By Kyle Shaw

The past is present on the Juanniversary

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

By Kyle Shaw

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree

By Morgan Mullin

A eulogy for The Shubie Tree
More »

Latest in City

What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

By Alyssa Goulart

What's open (and what's closed) after the storm

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

By Kyle Shaw

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

Meet one of the workers turning the lights back on in Halifax

By Kaija Jussinoja

Meet one of the workers turning the lights back on in Halifax (2)
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

By Kyle Shaw

Dal slides HoCo no-no into warm fuzzy Fiona memo

Meet one of the workers turning the lights back on in Halifax

By Kaija Jussinoja

Meet one of the workers turning the lights back on in Halifax (2)

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day this weekend

The past is present on the Juanniversary

By Kyle Shaw

The past is present on the Juanniversary

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group