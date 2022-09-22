Environment Canada/Canadian Hurricane Centre
Hurricane Fiona's projected track to Nova Scotia as of Thursday afternoon.

What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

An update on what parties are cancelled, what festivals are postponed and other changes for the likes of Oysterfest, Afterwords, Hopscotch, FIN and Prismatic.

By

Have you bought some bottled water yet? Or figured out how you'll fill the time once the power goes out? Yep, Hurricane Fiona is on its way—currently forecast to hit Nova Scotia with major wind and rain starting Friday, September 23, with landfall happening near Cape Breton on Saturday, September 24—and will affect Halifax to a yet-unknown degree this weekend.

Related
How to prepare for Hurricane Fiona

How to prepare for Hurricane Fiona: Get ready to batten down the hatches this Friday.

Local event organizers aren't taking chances: Many of the cultural happenings slated for this weekend have changed their plans. Here's a roundup of what's on, what's cancelled and what's in flux. If you know of an event that's making new plans, tell us about it in the comments below.

Afterwords Literary Festival

Afterwords has announced it will postpone the virtual writers' conference slated for this weekend, “as many of our presenters are in Atlantic Canada, and are likely to be without power when they should be online, presenting,” the fest says in an Instagram post. Tickets have been refunded and the writers' conference has been rescheduled for January 2023.

Related
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Afterwords Literary Festival: The book-lover's event of the year returns Sept. 24-Oct. 2.

Also, Afterword's opening night is slated to take place Saturday at the Halifax Central Library. As of yet, no decision on cancelling has been confirmed by the fest, which is advising attendees to check its Instagram and subscribe to its newsletter for updates on a contingency plan.

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

The film fest is almost over, but it has cancelled its closing night party that was slated for Thursday, September 22, from 9-11pm at The Light House Arts Centre. All of Thursday's film screenings, however, are still happening at Cineplex Park Lane—including Koumbie's Bystanders and Kevin Hartford's Lemon Squeezy, two of FIN's most exciting offerings.

Related
FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy

FIN 2022: When life gave director Kevin Hartford lemons, he made Lemon Squeezy: On the eve of his feature debut at FIN, the Halifax director talks comedic sensibilities and making your own luck.

Related
FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders

FIN 2022: Halifax filmmaker Koumbie knows we’re all Bystanders: Her first feature film, showing at FIN this weekend, asks “What do you do when someone you like does something you hate?”

See FIN's full listings for complete showtime details.

Halifax Oyster Festival

The Coast's own Oyster Festival has decided to postpone from its original Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24 dates, since the Halifax Waterfront will not be safe and oyster farmers need to stay close to home. Alternate dates are currently being arranged and ticket holders have been contacted by email.

Prismatic Arts Festival

Prismatic Arts Festival is still planning on going ahead with tonight's artist's talk featuring Brandon Hoax, happening at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia at 7pm. The rest of the fest's lineup starts on Monday, Sept. 26—and as of press time, no updates have been made regarding potential delays.

Related
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Prismatic Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Prismatic Festival: The multi-disciplinary art festival returns Sep 22-Oct 9.

Hopscotch Festival

In an Instagram post yesterday, Hopscotch announced all the shows it planned to hold outdoors at Grand Parade have been moved to the Light House Arts Centre, where the free gigs will be on a first-come, first-serve basis that prioritizes festival pass holders. The Sept. 23 and 24 shows see DJ Jazzy Jeff and Coast Contra with TOBi performing. The fest has cautioned that further updates may emerge as the weather develops.

Related
Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre: The incoming tropical storm could result in further changes, event organizers caution.

Climate Strike Kjipuktuk-Halifax

Halifax's contribution to the Global Climate Strike planned for Friday has been cancelled. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing for the cause. The local climate strike was supposed to start at Victoria Park at 11am, but thanks to the sort of weather event that global heating makes worse, it's become a sign of the very problem it was seeking attention for.

Dalhousie HoCo parties

Last Friday, days before the hurricane developed into a threat for Nova Scotia, Dalhousie University issued a statement about the "orchestration and promotion" of homecoming parties planned for this hurricane weekend. "We want to be clear: organizing and attending an unsanctioned and illegal street party is unacceptable," wrote Dal student affairs VP Rick Ezekiel, "given our responsibilities of kindness and respect to our shared Halifax community and fellow members of our Dalhousie community." Stern stuff! But given Dal's track record of pretty much failing to do anything about these drunken near-riots since the first HoCo party traumatized an off-campus neighbourhood in 2017, the police and residents are probably thankful Hurricane Fiona might do the job.

Related
Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about

Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about: Everybody has a reason to be upset about the 2021 homecoming mess, even the drunken mob that made it happen.

Related
Stealing homecoming

Stealing homecoming: The untold history of HoCo 2017 and the student effort to turn Dalhousie’s alumni shindig into a rager for the ages.

The unsanctioned nature of HoCo makes it hard to find a public source issuing instructions about whether the party is called on or off due to the storm. Dal's official Twitter has so far been silent on the matter.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

How to prepare for Hurricane Fiona

By Kaija Jussinoja

How to prepare for Hurricane Fiona

Shahin Sayani to depart Prismatic Arts Festival after 14 years

By Victoria Walton

Shahin Sayani to depart Prismatic Arts Festival after 14 years

Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about

By Victoria Walton

Why Dalhousie’s HoCOVID party is the perfect thing to be mad about
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

By Morgan Mullin

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

Neptune Theatre renames greenroom to legendary actor Walter Borden

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre renames greenroom to legendary actor Walter Borden

Oscar-winning Haligonian Ben Proudfoot releases new food-focused doc

By Morgan Mullin

Oscar-winning Haligonian Ben Proudfoot releases new food-focused doc (2)

New performance incubator, LUCID, releases call-out for QTBIPOC artists

By Morgan Mullin

New performance incubator, LUCID, releases call-out for QTBIPOC artists
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Fall officially starts this Friday! What autumnal activity are you most excited for?

View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

By Morgan Mullin

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

By Morgan Mullin

Hopscotch Festival moves this weekend's programming from Grand Parade to Light House Arts Centre

Neptune Theatre renames greenroom to legendary actor Walter Borden

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre renames greenroom to legendary actor Walter Borden

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

By Morgan Mullin

Boney M. and Liz Mitchell announce Halifax concert on November 22

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group