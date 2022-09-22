What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

Have you bought some bottled water yet? Or figured out how you'll fill the time once the power goes out? Yep, Hurricane Fiona is on its way—currently forecast to hit Nova Scotia with major wind and rain starting Friday, September 23, with landfall happening near Cape Breton on Saturday, September 24—and will affect Halifax to a yet-unknown degree this weekend.

Local event organizers aren't taking chances: Many of the cultural happenings slated for this weekend have changed their plans. Here's a roundup of what's on, what's cancelled and what's in flux. If you know of an event that's making new plans, tell us about it in the comments below.

Afterwords Literary Festival

Afterwords has announced it will postpone the virtual writers' conference slated for this weekend, “as many of our presenters are in Atlantic Canada, and are likely to be without power when they should be online, presenting,” the fest says in an Instagram post. Tickets have been refunded and the writers' conference has been rescheduled for January 2023.

Also, Afterword's opening night is slated to take place Saturday at the Halifax Central Library. As of yet, no decision on cancelling has been confirmed by the fest, which is advising attendees to check its Instagram and subscribe to its newsletter for updates on a contingency plan.

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

The film fest is almost over, but it has cancelled its closing night party that was slated for Thursday, September 22, from 9-11pm at The Light House Arts Centre. All of Thursday's film screenings, however, are still happening at Cineplex Park Lane—including Koumbie's Bystanders and Kevin Hartford's Lemon Squeezy, two of FIN's most exciting offerings.

See FIN's full listings for complete showtime details.

Halifax Oyster Festival

The Coast's own Oyster Festival has decided to postpone from its original Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24 dates, since the Halifax Waterfront will not be safe and oyster farmers need to stay close to home. Alternate dates are currently being arranged and ticket holders have been contacted by email.

Prismatic Arts Festival

Prismatic Arts Festival is still planning on going ahead with tonight's artist's talk featuring Brandon Hoax, happening at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia at 7pm. The rest of the fest's lineup starts on Monday, Sept. 26—and as of press time, no updates have been made regarding potential delays.

Hopscotch Festival

In an Instagram post yesterday, Hopscotch announced all the shows it planned to hold outdoors at Grand Parade have been moved to the Light House Arts Centre, where the free gigs will be on a first-come, first-serve basis that prioritizes festival pass holders. The Sept. 23 and 24 shows see DJ Jazzy Jeff and Coast Contra with TOBi performing. The fest has cautioned that further updates may emerge as the weather develops.

Climate Strike Kjipuktuk-Halifax

Halifax's contribution to the Global Climate Strike planned for Friday has been cancelled. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing for the cause. The local climate strike was supposed to start at Victoria Park at 11am, but thanks to the sort of weather event that global heating makes worse, it's become a sign of the very problem it was seeking attention for.

Dalhousie HoCo parties

Last Friday, days before the hurricane developed into a threat for Nova Scotia, Dalhousie University issued a statement about the "orchestration and promotion" of homecoming parties planned for this hurricane weekend. "We want to be clear: organizing and attending an unsanctioned and illegal street party is unacceptable," wrote Dal student affairs VP Rick Ezekiel, "given our responsibilities of kindness and respect to our shared Halifax community and fellow members of our Dalhousie community." Stern stuff! But given Dal's track record of pretty much failing to do anything about these drunken near-riots since the first HoCo party traumatized an off-campus neighbourhood in 2017, the police and residents are probably thankful Hurricane Fiona might do the job.

The unsanctioned nature of HoCo makes it hard to find a public source issuing instructions about whether the party is called on or off due to the storm. Dal's official Twitter has so far been silent on the matter.