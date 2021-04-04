News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 04, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19 

An interactive timeline of the country’s pandemic, Jan 2020 to April 2021.

By

It took 435 days for Canada to reach the milestone of 1,000,000 COVID-19 infections, from the earliest known case announced January 25, 2020, in Toronto, through the 11,041 cases announced across the country on April 3, 2021. This animated chart tracks every single case over every one of those days, ranking each province and territory by its total number of infections. Although Ontario and Quebec dominate with the bulk of the one million cases—over 650,000 between them—clicking region(s) in the legend at the top of the chart will focus in on certain areas of the country, so you can find out exactly how  The North's 511 total cases came to Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, or discover the date in October that New Brunswick's count of 284 cases was enough to overtake Newfoundland and Labrador for second-most infections in Atlantic Canada.

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing
The week in local book, theatre and music releases
Recreating Halifax scenes with “little pieces of Halifax”
Don’t put all your mini eggs in one basket
First look: Sapori Italian Street Food and market
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Rat city   (Environment)
  2. How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  3. 4 new cases as the virus pulls further ahead April 3   (COVID-19)
  4. Adam's fall   (City)
  5. Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Commission is hosting online workshop to talk about the housing crisis   (City)
  6. Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people   (City)
  7. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  8. Strang reassures everyone AstraZeneca vaccine is fine   (COVID-19)
  9. CBC, please fire Randy Bachman   (Opinion)
  10. What’s coming to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, March 23   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.