How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19 An interactive timeline of the country’s pandemic, Jan 2020 to April 2021.

It took 435 days for Canada to reach the milestone of 1,000,000 COVID-19 infections, from the earliest known case announced January 25, 2020 , in Toronto, through the 11,041 cases announced across the country on April 3, 2021. This animated chart tracks every single case over every one of those days, ranking each province and territory by its total number of infections. Although Ontario and Quebec dominate with the bulk of the one million cases—over 650,000 between them—clicking region(s) in the legend at the top of the chart will focus in on certain areas of the country, so you can find out exactly how The North's 511 total cases came to Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, or discover the date in October that New Brunswick's count of 284 cases was enough to overtake Newfoundland and Labrador for second-most infections in Atlantic Canada.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!